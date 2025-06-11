World’s First User-Centric Identity Backup Launches to End Credential Lockouts

Allthenticate’s Rescue Missions feature leverages real human trust—not the cloud—to restore access when devices are lost.

Most people know the panic of losing access to their digital lives. But what if you could recover everything, instantly, with the help of your trusted friends and family? That’s the promise behind Rescue Missions, a new feature from cybersecurity company Allthenticate, which introduces the world’s first user-centric identity backup system.

Rescue Missions transforms your smartphone into a secure, all-in-one authentication device that allows users to log in to everything securely and without the need to remember anything (except for the phone). Gone are the days of forgotten passwords and credential-theft-related breaches. The only attacks left for criminals are to either physically steal the phone and the user’s biometrics or to successfully fool a majority of their closest friends that they are the victim. Thanks to hardware-backed security mechanisms, even malware is rendered ineffective – effectively eliminating the #1 attack vector, credential-theft.

In 2024 alone, over 1.1 million identity theft cases were reported in the U.S., and 5.5 billion user accounts were exposed globally due to credential leaks. Nearly 86% of breaches involved attackers using stolen credentials — not breaking in, but simply logging in.

“Your critical security keys should be in your possession at all times, in your phone; not in someone else’s vulnerable cloud” said Dr. Chad Spensky, CEO of Allthenticate. “Rescue Missions lets users leverage the human trust network they already have to create the most secure, natural, and resilient backup scheme the world has ever seen.”

“Most companies are thinking too small and are only concerned about individual attack vectors (e.g., phishing, multi-factor authentication, or IT helpdesk attacks) ,” Dr. Spensky added. “After decades of research, we were able to design a system that eliminates the credential-theft at its core, not just a single attack vector.”

About Allthenticate

Allthenticate is a cybersecurity company that builds the world’s best authentication products. Allthenticate empowers users and enterprises to control their digital identities — securely, simply, and on their terms.

