Author James Maiwurm Talks Political Fiction, Truth, and Service on The BrightWord Books Podcast

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Maiwurm, author of the timely and thought-provoking novel Inheritance of Crises and Dysfunction, was recently featured on The BrightWord Books Podcast, where he shared insights into the inspiration, themes, and real-world relevance of his gripping political fiction.

Opening on Inauguration Day 2021, Inheritance of Crises and Dysfunction introduces readers to Salt Pepper, a retired government and legal figure unexpectedly thrust back into the world of public service. In his podcast appearance, Maiwurm reflected on how this politically charged moment set the stage for a story that explores not just global affairs, but deeply personal journeys involving grief, identity, and the search for relevance in later life.

Drawing from a lifetime of professional experience, Maiwurm revealed how much of Salt’s character stems from people he has known and worked with—individuals who, like Salt, wrestle with the tension between retirement and the unrelenting call to serve. Through Salt’s evolving relationship with a key female colleague, the narrative also delves into themes of loyalty, connection, and the enduring value of experience in solving modern crises.

As the novel traverses political hotspots—from the White House to Europe and the Middle East—Maiwurm weaves a sharp critique of partisanship and dysfunction in American politics. During the podcast, he candidly addressed the root causes of polarization and shared his hopes for a renewed appreciation of seasoned professionals in shaping U.S. global leadership.

Despite its serious undertones, Inheritance of Crises and Dysfunction doesn’t shy away from levity. Maiwurm emphasized the importance of injecting humor and lightness to create a more human and accessible narrative. His storytelling is enriched with references to real events, offering a layered and resonant experience for readers interested in both fiction and contemporary political affairs.

The book has resonated strongly with audiences—especially those with backgrounds in diplomacy and public service—who recognize the authenticity and urgency of the issues portrayed. In a world where truth often feels stranger than fiction, Maiwurm’s work stands out as both a cautionary tale and a call to thoughtful engagement.

Inheritance of Crises and Dysfunction is available now on Amazon.

About the Author:

James J. Maiwurm is Chairman Emeritus of one of the world’s largest global law firms, where he implemented an aggressive global vision for the law firm, significantly expanding its presence across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia and building relationships with firms in Latin America. Recognized for his visionary leadership, James was named one of the ten most innovative law firm managing partners by Law 360 in 2012. His career also includes serving as Chairman and CEO of Kaiser Group International, which encompassed parts of the esteemed Kaiser Engineers.

James brings a wealth of domestic and international transactional experience, having represented a diverse range of clients. His executive expertise extends to serving on the boards of a leading community bank, an employee-owned government contractor, and a joint venture that successfully completed a challenging nuclear clean-up, as well as various nonprofit organizations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.