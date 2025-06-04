Nitride Global Inc. and STi Co., Ltd. Sign Strategic Memorandum of Agreement to Advance Aluminum Oxynitride Coating Tech

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nitride Global Inc. (NGI), a U.S.-based global leader in advanced materials development in the semiconductor and microelectronics industry and STi Co., Ltd., a global provider of core equipment for the semiconductor and display sectors, have entered into a Memorandum of Agreement to collaborate on the commercialization of Nitride Global’s AlON-based revolutionary advanced packaging, dielectric & thermal management technology. The agreement outlines a shared vision for deploying solutions across various markets.

Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly develop a roadmap for the manufacturing and commercial deployment of AlON coatings, a transformative thin-film technology enabling a new set of capabilities and device architectures in applications such as power electronics including electric drive modules, aerospace & defense electronics, high power laser & optical, thermoelectric cooler, 2.5D and 3D advanced packaging applications, and in high-performance and quantum computing. This is enabled by the superior thermal management, electrical isolation, and reliability characteristics of the AlON technology. The partnership leverages NGI’s proprietary AlON composition, deposition technology (in partnership with Fraunhofer Institute FEP) and application expertise, alongside STi’s proven manufacturing strengths and vacuum deposition systems.

“This partnership marks a major step forward in bringing transformative materials like AlON to global markets,” said Brian Soller, President of Nitride Global. “By working with a world-class manufacturer like STi, we’re laying the groundwork for scalable production and widespread adoption of AlON-based solutions.”

Key terms of the agreement include:

• Nitride Global will provide technical leadership and market insights and take the lead in global commercialization efforts.

• STi will support the development of industrial-scale deposition equipment required to meet the growing demand for AlON-based thermal management solutions and will retain certain rights for distribution in the Korean market.

“We are excited to bring our manufacturing strengths to this partnership,” said Mr. Lee, Chief Executive Officer of STi Co., Ltd “Together with NGI, we’re committed to pioneering new materials that enable the next generation of electronic devices.”

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, scalability, and leadership in the global advanced materials ecosystem.

About Nitride Global

Founded in 2021, Nitride Global (nitrideglobal.com) is an advanced materials innovator specializing in ultrawide bandgap materials with its ultra-high-purity aluminum nitride boules, and advanced packaging solutions with its revolutionary and patented aluminum oxynitride technology. Its cutting-edge solutions are designed to enable the next generation of semiconductor devices & microelectronics in sectors such as power grid, aerospace & defense electronics, EV, datacenters, power electronics, and sustainable energy solutions. Through continuous innovation and strategic partnerships, Nitride Global is committed to pushing the boundaries of performance while building a more sustainable, energy-efficient future.

About STi

Founded in 1997, STi Co., Ltd. is a global supplier of core semiconductor and display manufacturing equipment, including Central Chemical Supply Systems (CCSS), wet processing systems, and advanced inkjet printing solutions. Headquartered in Anseong, South Korea, STi supports major global semiconductor leaders through its R&D-driven approach, robust overseas network, and commitment to localized, high-performance technologies that enable next-generation electronics.

