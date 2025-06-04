President Lai congratulates new Korean President Lee Jae-myung

TAIWAN, June 4 - Following the election victory and inauguration of Mr. Lee Jae-myung as the 21st-term president of the Republic of Korea, Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) on June 4 stated that President Lai Ching-te extends sincerest congratulations to the people of the Republic of Korea and President Lee on behalf of the people and government of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Spokesperson Kuo stated that Taiwan and Korea share the values of freedom and democracy. Over many years, she said, the two sides have engaged frequently across various fields such as the economy, trade, and culture, with increasing people-to-people exchanges, making Korea an important partner of Taiwan. The spokesperson stated that President Lai looks forward to the well-being of the people of Korea being further enhanced under the leadership of President Lee. The spokesperson then shared President Lai’s hope that through joint efforts, exchanges and cooperation between Taiwan and Korea in areas such as the economy and trade, technology, education, and culture will continue to expand. The president also expressed hope that upon our strong existing foundations, both sides will engage in mutual assistance for mutual benefits, deepen bilateral relations, and jointly help contribute to democracy, peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.