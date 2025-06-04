PolicyX.com Introduces Flexible Call Booking Feature for Insurance Consultation

PolicyX.com launches a flexible, customer-first advisory model with free 30-min insurance calls—boosting trust, engagement, and conversion rates.

Our goal was simple — eliminate spammy calls and build real value for customers, the advisory model is built to empower users with genuine guidance, not sell policies blindly” — Naval Goel

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant step toward making insurance buying more informed, personalized, and spam-free, PolicyX .com, India’s leading online insurance aggregator, has successfully rolled out a customer-first advisory model featuring a free 30-minute call booking system. This innovative move is aimed at empowering users with expert guidance at their convenience — not pressure sales tactics.PolicyX launched this feature seven months ago, Initiating the change in the insurance market with such initiative. The result? A dramatic improvement in customer satisfaction, increased conversion rates, and a new standard in digital insurance advisory."Our goal was simple — eliminate spammy calls and build real value for customers," said Naval Goel, CEO & Founder of PolicyX.com."The advisory model is built to empower users with genuine guidance, not sell policies blindly. And the results speak for themselves."Why the Advisory Model Works?Traditional insurance sales often relied on aggressive outreach and untimely sales calls, leaving many customers frustrated. PolicyX identified this as a core issue and responded with a disciplined, flexible, and human-first feature that allows users to:- Book a free 30-minute call with a licensed insurance advisor- Choose a convenient time slot 6 days a week- Reschedule freely, ensuring zero pressure- Receive unbiased advice focused on education and long-term value“Earlier, we struggled to connect with customers at the right time, often missing opportunities or facing resistance,” shared Raj Kumar, Head of Sales at PolicyX.“Now, with the pre-booked slots, there’s mutual respect and attention — leading to a 60%+ improvement in call-to-conversion ratios.”The Numbers Say It AllSince its launch, the advisory feature has seen:- A 45% surge in customer satisfaction ratings- A 38% increase in call-to-policy conversion- A notable boost in monthly revenue attributed directly to scheduled advisory sessionsCustomers have responded positively to the shift from sales based approach to empathetic, education-driven interactions.“Our advisors no longer ‘sell’, they ‘guide’. And customers love it,” said Bijendra Singh, Sales Manager at PolicyX.“This new approach has earned us better reviews, stronger loyalty, and long-term trust.”With flexible slots, rescheduling freedom, and an expert-first mindset, PolicyX.com is redefining what it means to buy insurance online — making it smarter, calmer, and customer-focused.About PolicyX.com:PolicyX.com is a trusted IRDAI-approved insurance comparison platform helping users find the right insurance with ease. Its key strength lies in real-time quote comparison, unbiased advice, and smart tools that simplify complex choices. With over 40 insurers onboard and millions of users served, PolicyX.com stands out for combining data-driven insights with expert support—making insurance buying transparent and hassle-free.

