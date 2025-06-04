OMACCS Launches New Employer Membership Program to Strengthen Workforce Connections

"Our Employer Membership Program is a strategic opportunity for companies to gain access to top talent, collaborate with career colleges, and contribute to the development of a skilled workforce"” — Lauren Wittke, OMACCS Board President

WESTERVILLE, OH, OH, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ohio-Michigan Association of Career Colleges and Schools (OMACCS) is proud to announce the launch of its Employer Membership Program, designed to foster deeper partnerships between employers and career colleges. This initiative provides a range of benefits that connect businesses with emerging talent while enhancing educational and workforce development opportunities.The new program features three membership tiers—Basic, Standard, and Premium—designed to meet the diverse needs of employers looking to connect with OMACCS member schools and their graduates. Membership benefits include exclusive networking opportunities, priority access to graduates and internship candidates, participation in career fairs, and increased visibility. Additionally, employers gain the opportunity to collaborate with educators, offering industry insights that help shape workforce-ready curricula."Our Employer Membership Program is a strategic opportunity for companies to gain early access to top talent, collaborate with educational institutions, and contribute to the development of a skilled workforce," said Lauren Wittke, Board President of OMACCS. "We are excited to facilitate stronger partnerships that benefit both employers and our member schools."Program Highlights:• Basic Membership ($1,500): Recognition on OMACCS platforms, access to communications, and networking opportunities.• Standard Membership ($3,000): Enhanced visibility, direct access to legislators, and complimentary vendor space at events.• Premium Membership ($6,000): Premier sponsorship recognition, exclusive access to graduates and interns, and opportunities to host webinars or speak at OMACCS events.OMACCS is committed to strengthening the talent pipeline and ensuring career colleges remain responsive to industry needs. The Employer Membership Program exemplifies this mission by aligning educational pathways with the evolving demands of the workforce.For more information about the Employer Membership Program and how to join, visit www.omaccs.org or contact Kent Trofholz, Executive Director, ktrofholz@omaccs.org.About OMACCS The Ohio-Michigan Association of Career Colleges and Schools (OMACCS) represents career-focused institutions dedicated to providing quality education and training.With a commitment to workforce development, OMACCS supports partnerships between schools, businesses, and policymakers to create meaningful career opportunities.

