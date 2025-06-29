The Hidden Risk in Private Wells

Millions of Americans rely on private wells not routinely tested for PFAS—putting rural households at silent risk.

Private wells are outside federal regulation—but that doesn’t mean families are safe from PFAS.” — Sarah Miller, Legal Assistant at Legal Claim Assistant

MIAMI, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New public health data suggests that private well users in rural America may face significant but often undetected exposure to PFAS—synthetic “forever chemicals” linked to cancer, immune disorders, and reproductive harm. Legal Claim Assistant is raising awareness about this overlooked threat and providing legal guidance for affected individuals.PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are found in firefighting foam, industrial waste, and consumer products. Because they don’t break down in the environment, they can contaminate groundwater sources for decades. Private wells, which supply water to roughly 40 million U.S. residents, are not regulated under the federal Safe Drinking Water Act—leaving many families unaware of potential contamination.“If you live in a rural area and get your water from a well, you may be drinking PFAS every day without knowing it,” says Sarah Miller, Legal Assistant at Legal Claim Assistant. “It’s a quiet threat, but one that has serious health and legal implications.”Scientific and Public Health FindingsAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), PFAS have been detected in private wells near military sites, airports, and industrial areas across the country. A 2023 U.S. Geological Survey study estimated that at least 45% of U.S. tap water could contain one or more types of PFAS, with rural and unmonitored systems at particular risk (usgs.gov).Because testing is not mandatory for private well users, many rural families have no way of knowing whether their water is safe without initiating costly independent testing.Health Effects Linked to PFAS in Drinking WaterLong-term PFAS ingestion—even at low levels—has been associated with:- Kidney and testicular cancer- Thyroid disease- Elevated cholesterol- Immune suppression- Birth defects and pregnancy complicationsThe risk may be higher for children and pregnant individuals due to cumulative exposure and developmental sensitivity.Legal Action and SettlementsLegal Claim Assistant notes that multiple high-profile PFAS settlements have already been reached for contaminated drinking water systems. In 2023, 3M and DuPont reached agreements totaling over $10 billion to resolve lawsuits from water providers.While those settlements targeted public systems, private well users may also be eligible for individual claims—especially in communities with documented PFAS contamination from nearby facilities.Free case evaluations are available for individuals experiencing health effects or who have documented PFAS presence in their water or blood.What Rural Residents Can DoLegal Claim Assistant urges rural homeowners to:- Request PFAS testing of private wells, particularly near military bases or industrial zones.- Review public contamination maps maintained by the EPA or local environmental agencies.- Seek medical advice if experiencing unexplained health symptoms associated with PFAS exposure.- Explore legal options for potential compensation and clean-up support.About Legal Claim AssistantLegal Claim Assistant is a national referral service connecting Americans harmed by environmental contamination to experienced law firms. The organization does not offer legal advice, but provides free case evaluations and legal referrals across all 50 states.

