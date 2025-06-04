Judge Laurie A. Fontaine 1956 - 2025

Former District Court Judge Laurie A. Fontaine, 68, of Cavalier, ND, passed away on Monday, June 2, 2025, at Valley Senior Living in Grand Forks, ND. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Cavalier Presbyterian Church in Cavalier. Visitation will take place at the church prior to the service, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Judge Fontaine was born in 1956 in Grand Forks and raised in Cavalier. She earned her B.S. in Social Science from Mayville State University in 1978 and her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 1983. She practiced law privately in Pembina County and served as Pembina County State’s Attorney from 1987 to 1998. In 1998, she was elected as a District Court Judge for the Northeast Judicial District, a position she held with distinction until her retirement in 2021.

A full obituary will follow.

Find full details here: https://www.askewfuneralhome.com/obituaries/laurie-fontaine