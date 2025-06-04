Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,977 in the last 365 days.

Judge Laurie A. Fontaine 1956 - 2025

Former District Court Judge Laurie A. Fontaine, 68, of Cavalier, ND, passed away on Monday, June 2, 2025, at Valley Senior Living in Grand Forks, ND. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Cavalier Presbyterian Church in Cavalier. Visitation will take place at the church prior to the service, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Judge Fontaine was born in 1956 in Grand Forks and raised in Cavalier. She earned her B.S. in Social Science from Mayville State University in 1978 and her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 1983. She practiced law privately in Pembina County and served as Pembina County State’s Attorney from 1987 to 1998. In 1998, she was elected as a District Court Judge for the Northeast Judicial District, a position she held with distinction until her retirement in 2021.

A full obituary will follow.

Find full details here: https://www.askewfuneralhome.com/obituaries/laurie-fontaine

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judge Laurie A. Fontaine 1956 - 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more