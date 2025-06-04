Isabella Wang Named One of the Top 3 Women Changing the World in Sport at Prestigious Global Awards Ceremony in London

Isabella Wang at the Women Changing the World Award

Recognized as one of the Top 3 Women Changing the World in Sport, Isabella Wang is making history for the USA in artistic swimming.

I want to show girls everywhere that their voice matters — and that with passion and purpose, they can achieve anything.” — Isabella Wang

NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At just 15 years old, Isabella Wang is rapidly becoming one of the most inspiring figures in Artistic Swimming. She was officially recognized as the third-place global winner in the Sport category at the Women Changing the World Global Awards.Wang’s nomination and award were driven not only by her impressive athletic ability but by her character, leadership, and influence within the global artistic swimming community.Trained under the visionary leadership of Irma Davarashvili — an award-winning coach, head coach of Tibidabo Elite Club, and one of the few women globally recognized for developing high-level athletes.“This award is a dream, but also a responsibility,” said Isabella Wang. “I want to show girls everywhere that their voice matters — and that their dedication can take them anywhere in the world.”Coach Davarashvili, who has trained athletes that have competed at the European Championships, World Championships, and Olympic Games, praised Isabella’s unique combination of passion, work ethic, and purpose-driven performance.“Isabella is part of a new generation of athletes who bring more than talent to the table — they bring meaning,” said Irma. “She’s not just changing her sport. She’s becoming a voice for change in the global community.”The Women Changing the World Awards are known for honoring powerful female changemakers across business, education, technology, and sport. With her inclusion in the Top 3, Isabella Wang not only joins a global circle of impact-driven women — she is making history for the United States as one of the promising athletes ever recognized on this international stage.As she continues to rise in the world of competitive artistic swimming, Isabella’s journey reflects a deeper mission — to inspire, uplift, and lead both in and out of the water, representing the future of sport and female leadership in America and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.