NC SUN Meals Programs Offer Free Food, Fitness, Farm to Summer, Fun for Youth

More than 900,000 North Carolina students rely on the nutritious meals and snacks served during the school year through the School Breakfast, School Lunch and Afterschool Snack Programs. When school is out, North Carolina SUN Programs provide nutritious meals at no cost for youth ages 18 and under.

Through SUN Meals Programs, youth 18 and under can enjoy meals together at school and community sites. SUN Meals help youth get the nutrition they need all summer long and enjoy time with other kids and teens. In some rural areas, SUN Meals To-Go may be available for pick-up or delivery. Also called non-congregate meals, SUN Meals To-Go sponsors may provide multiple days of meals at a time to youth 18 and under during the summer break.

To find nearby summer meals at no-cost for kids and teens:

In addition to nutritious meals, NC SUN Meals Programs provide fitness and fun through educational enrichment. To learn about activities offered by SUN Meals Programs near you, search #NCSummerMeals on social media. The NC SUN Meals Program mascot, Ray F. Sun, may visit a summer meals event in your community. Follow @Ray4NCKids on social media to learn where Ray will be next. The “F” in Ray’s name signifies the food, fitness, fun and farm-to-summer activities that take place across North Carolina as part of NC SUN Programs. Program operators are encouraged to take the NC Farm to Summer Challenge to serve local food as part of meals and snacks, teach about agriculture, nutrition, and local food, share about #farmtosummer activities, and sign up to participate in the #NCCrunch for #FarmtoSchool Month. NC SUN Meals Programs, agencies, organizations and families can all participate in the #NCFarmtoSummer Challenge. The NC Farm to Summer sign-up, toolkit and other resources are available on the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI), Office of School Nutrition website.

NC SUN Meals Programs are administered by the NCDPI, with federal assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). SUN Meals Programs are typically located in economically distressed areas to serve the most food-insecure, vulnerable students. Meal sites may be located at schools, public housing centers, playgrounds, camps, parks, medical centers, faith-based facilities, libraries and other locations. Additional information regarding NC SUN Meals Programs may be found on the NCDPI, Office of School Nutrition website. Citizens and organizations interested in getting involved as sites, activity providers or volunteers should contact the NCDPI, SUN Meals Team at summernutritionprogram@dpi.nc.gov.

SUN Bucks, a food assistance program administered by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), is back this summer. Through SUN Bucks, sometimes referred to as Summer EBT, qualifying families will receive a one-time payment of $120 per eligible child in grocery-buying benefits on a debit-like card to purchase nutritious foods at grocery stores, farmers markets and some online retailers. Most eligible children automatically qualify for the SUN Bucks program if they have been approved for free or reduced-price school meal benefits during the school year and no further action may be needed. For children who do not automatically qualify but may be eligible, parents/guardians can look for an email, text message, or robocall with instructions on how to apply. Families may also visit ncdhhs.gov/sunbucks to review eligibility criteria, frequently asked questions, and apply for SUN Bucks benefits. The SUN Bucks application and instructions to apply are also available on the NCDHHS website. Applications must be submitted by Aug. 31, 2025, to be processed for the 2025 summer period. To learn more, visit the SUN Bucks website.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.