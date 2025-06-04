“I Fell in Love with Ottawa and Never Left”

Local landscape architect to be honoured this week has no regrets after leaving the U.S. for Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week in Ottawa, over 350 landscape architects from across Canada will gather to discuss the future of their profession. They will attend the 2025 Joint Congress of the Canadian Society of Landscape Architects (CSLA) and the Ontario Association of Landscape Architects (OALA), taking place from June 5 to 7 at the Rogers Centre.

The theme of the event is ‘Outside the Box: Rethinking Traditional Approaches in Landscape Architecture.’ “It invites landscape architects to rethink conventional approaches and explore bold, inclusive, and forward-thinking solutions to challenges like climate adaptation, urban densification, and the housing shortage,” said Aaron Hirota of Ottawa, the newly elected President of the OALA. “It encourages reimagining our communities through creativity, equity, and sustainability.”

At this year’s Congress, 77-year-old Ottawa landscape architect Jerrold Corush will be honoured with the 2025 Pinnacle Award for Landscape Architectural Excellence. This award recognizes an OALA member for their outstanding professional achievements. It also helps raise awareness of landscape architecture among peers, clients, and the broader public. The OALA Awards take place on Thursday, June 5, at 7:30 p.m. To see the full list of award recipients, click here.

Jerrold has also been welcomed as one of 12 new members of the CSLA College of Fellows in the category of Executed Works of Landscape Architecture. Being inducted is the highest recognition a member can receive, with only 292 members having received the FCSLA designation since its establishment.

He is the founder and principal of CSW Landscape Architects Limited, which he established in 1975. Originally from Chicago, he brings professional experience from both the U.S. and Canada. He holds a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture and a Master’s in Recreation and Park Planning from the University of Illinois. After visiting Canada, he “fell in love with Ottawa” and decided to make it home. In the mid-1970s, he served on the OALA Council, helping the organization with its efforts to strengthen its presence across Ontario.

Over the past five decades, he has built the firm into a respected and well-established practice in the Ottawa region. His work has shaped Ottawa’s landscape and includes national, regional, and city parks, university campuses, transit systems, and major commercial/institutional projects. Some of his most notable projects include Ottawa-Carleton’s original Transitway system, the U.S. Embassy, and the Royal Canadian Mint. “One project I’m particularly proud of that resonates with people is the Rideau Canal Esplanade, which brought new life to that part of the city,” he said.

Landscape architecture was founded as a profession nationally in 1934 and is now undergoing substantial changes, with practitioners working to strengthen their credentials with provincial governments across the country.

“Amid a U.S. trade war and the ongoing push for professional recognition in Canada, which has existed in the U.S. for decades,” said Jerrold Corush. “This is a particularly interesting time to be a landscape architect with experience in both countries. We are a quiet profession, but we need to do more to show Canadians the impact we’re having on key city-building and nation-building initiatives.”

Eight other individuals and one organization will also be recognized on Thursday, June 5 at the OALA Awards Ceremony. They include:

The OALA Honourary Member Award, recognizing non-landscape architects who have made a significant contribution to the profession:



Diana Beresford-Kroeger of Ottawa, author and botanist

of Ottawa, author and botanist Michael McClelland of Toronto, heritage architect

of Toronto, heritage architect David Stonehouse of Toronto, urban planner

The OALA Public Practice Award, for exemplary service in public sector landscape architecture:

Patrick Bunting of Ottawa

The David Erb Memorial Award, for outstanding volunteer contributions to the Association and profession:



Mark Hillmer of Toronto

The OALA Award for Community Service to the Environment, for its commitment to public engagement and education on the importance of native plants and public green spaces:



Canadensis Botanical Garden Society of Ottawa

The Carl Borgstrom Award for Service to the Environment, for a career dedicated to environmental protection and sustainable design:



Ian Dance of Richmond Hill

The Jack Copeland Award for Intern Leadership and Contribution, for exceptional leadership and dedication as an OALA intern member:



Steven Shuttle of Toronto

The OALA Research and Innovation Award, for innovative work advancing the practice of landscape architecture:

Patrick Li of Toronto

For more information, please contact:

Howard Brown, President

Brown & Cohen Communications & Public Affairs

howard@brown-cohen.com | 416-844-1180

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11d6fa4f-e25c-4f0a-b2c8-ffefbe593186

Jerrold Corush, OALA Ottawa-based Jerrold Corush is the recipient of the 2025 OALA Pinnacle Award for Landscape Architectural Excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.