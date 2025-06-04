Ictect Sponsors i.c.stars Program to Support the Next Generation of Diverse Tech Talent

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ictect , a leading provider of Intelligent Content software, proudly announces its sponsorship of a recent program in collaboration with i.c.stars , a non-profit organization dedicated to developing future leaders through technology-based workforce development.This sponsorship reflects Ictect’s continued commitment to community impact, innovation, and diversity in the tech industry. i.c.stars focuses on high-potential adults who are underrepresented in technology and provides them with training in IT, leadership, and business skills through an immersive, real-world practicum model.“Our collaboration with i.c.stars has been deeply rewarding for me and my entire team,” said Pradeep Jain, Founder and CEO of Ictect. “The impact is real, and the relationships built are lasting. We look forward to working with i.c.stars and the local communities in shaping the next generation of diverse tech talent with tangible business value.”As part of this initiative, Ictect hosted learning sessions and mentorship opportunities, offering i.c.stars interns valuable exposure to SharePoint and Microsoft technologies, AI, and XML technologies—areas where Ictect has pioneered innovation for over a decade.By aligning with organizations like i.c.stars, Ictect continues to demonstrate the value of social responsibility paired with technological advancement. This partnership underscores the power of combining business expertise with community development to create sustainable impact.i.c.Stars and Ictect invite you to the in-person event Capitalize on Wisconsin 2025 on June 4 @ 8.00 am – 12.00 CDT.About Ictect, Inc.Ictect is a Wisconsin-based technology-innovator – a rapidly growing software company serving the defense and commercial markets. Ictect brings Intelligent Content and Artificial Intelligence to your documents with tools you use every day, such as Microsoft Word. Ictect seeks to improve workflows and streamline performance by providing a better way to professionally edit, transform, and publish to multiple formats. Ictect serves customers within the Department of Defense, corporations, publishers and associations. Ictect is a Microsoft partner and an SBA-certified 8(a) company.About i.c.Starsi.c.stars is a transformative initiative that empowers underserved adults through a comprehensive two-year tech and leadership program. Combining four months of intensive training with a 24-month residency, the program supports participants with stipends and essential services to ensure their success. Through strategic collaborations with leading corporations and a robust social enterprise arm, i.c.stars not only breaks the cycle of poverty but also drives significant economic growth within communities. The program successfully secures training-related employment for 85% of its graduates within six months while also fostering vibrant tech ecosystems and providing a vital talent pipeline to the industry.

