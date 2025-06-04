Trackian Appoints New CEO and Successfully Completes pre-Series A Round from Leading International Investor

Evgeni Yordanov, CEO of Trackian

With 200+ active clients, aiming for 3,000 by 2027, Trackian secures strategic investment & new CEO Evgeni Yordanov to accelerate its global market entry.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The innovative Bulgarian SaaS startup Trackian, which is transforming how businesses manage their business and marketing data, has appointed Evgeni Yordanov as its new Chief Executive Officer. At the same time, the company successfully closed a strategic pre-Series A funding round, secured from a visionary investor – the founder of a major global corporation. With this investment, Trackian strengthens its market position and accelerates its global expansion, already preparing for its next funding stages.

Trackian is a SaaS platform that collects and analyzes marketing data, turning it into a clear action plan. The software enables online stores and marketing agencies to make fast and intelligent decisions by unifying information from multiple sources – including Google Analytics 4, GSC, Google Ads, Facebook Ads, TikTok, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others – into a single intuitive interface. Trackian’s core strength lies in processing all data through specialized AI models (the intellectual property of the company), which forecast future results, send timely alerts for anomalies, and recommend specific steps to improve ad campaigns and optimize budgets.

Evgeni Yordanov, the new CEO of Trackian, is a serial entrepreneur and a recognized expert with nearly two decades of experience in business development, data-driven marketing, SEO, and eCommerce. Over his career, Yordanov has helped transform hundreds of brands digitally, including Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Hotels, Bayer, Oriflame, Jaguar, and John Deere, and Trackian is the latest successful startup he is leading toward the global stage, aiming to establish it as a leader in marketing intelligence solutions.

“I’m joining Trackian at the ideal moment – we already have a good product, over 200 active paying clients, and the ambition to completely reshape the business & marketing intelligence market,” said Yordanov. “The future belongs to companies that can extract clear insights from their data. We’re here to make that possible for every business, regardless of size. Our ambition is to reach over 3,000 paying customers globally by 2027.”

Yordanov added that the company remains open to strategic partnerships and additional investments that could further accelerate its market expansion.

The successful pre-Series A investment will significantly boost Trackian’s development, and the support from a leading international business investor is a strong indication of the enormous potential of the Bulgarian startup. The visionary nature of the new investor will contribute not only financial resources but also international connections and expertise necessary for the company’s global growth. Trackian is already developing a market entry strategy for new markets, which is expected to significantly impact the competitive landscape in the sector.

“The fact that we managed to attract such an investor is a clear sign that we’re on the right path. With Trackian, we prove that Bulgarian companies can successfully compete in the global market, especially when they solve real problems with intelligent solutions” Yordanov added in his typical style.

The company’s results speak for themselves – in the last three months of 2024 alone, Trackian processed and monitored marketing budgets totaling over $18.7 million, with client sales surpassing $190 million. Users of the platform report saving more than 20 hours per month on data processing, and 92% state they are making better-informed decisions thanks to the platform.

The company plans to actively expand its team throughout 2025 to support its global growth and respond to increasing interest. Trackian’s culture is built on innovation, proactivity, and a focus on real results. “We’re looking for talented and ambitious people who want to be part of a fast-growing international project where every idea matters,” stated Yordanov.

“I often say that managing data without the right tools is like driving in fog with the headlights off – you might get somewhere eventually, but it’s difficult, dangerous, and unnecessary,” Yordanov concluded with a smile.

With the appointment of its new CEO and the finalized investment, Trackian positions itself as a serious contender in the global market for marketing and technology, and takes a significant step towards becoming the next Bulgarian success story on an international scale.

