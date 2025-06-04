Gauteng Roads and Transport unveils first-of-its-kind number plate system, 5 Jun

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, together with MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Thursday, 05 June 2025, preside over the unveiling of a new, cutting-edge technological, tamper-proof provincial number plate system at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

This new system is a secure, traceable, and smart number plate solution, incorporating tamper-evident decals, forensic Quick Response (QR) codes, and a fully digitised back-end portal.

It makes use of technological interventions aimed at tackling criminal activities, including vehicle theft, fraud, and cloning, thereby enhancing and streamlining traffic law-enforcement as well as improving road safety in the province.

g-Fleet Management vehicles will be affixed with the new number plates as part of the six-month pilot project, before a provincial rollout.

The system is expected to strengthen the vehicle registration and law enforcement landscape, eradicating the use of cloned or fraudulent number plates, and facilitate interoperability with Southern African Development Community (SADC) systems, amongst others.

Furthermore, the provincial government will also welcome enforcement officers from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to beef up traffic law-enforcement operations.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 05 June 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Nasrec Expo Centre, Entrance Gate 2

Cnr Nasrec Road & Rand Show Road - JHB

Enquiries:

Ms Melitah Madiba

Head of Communications

Cell: 073 644 9935

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Spokesperson to the MEC

Cell: 078 450 9841

