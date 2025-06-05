CoCountant Earns QuickBooks ProAdvisor Platinum Badge for Exceptional Bookkeeping Excellence

CoCountant, has been awarded the QuickBooks ProAdvisor Platinum Badge, a top-tier recognition from Intuit for demonstrated excellence in bookkeeping, client satisfaction, and platform expertise. This distinction places CoCountant among top performing accounting and bookkeeping firms CoCountant is a bookkeeping and accounting service built to help startups and growing businesses run lean, professional finance operations without the cost of an in-house team.

Platinum status reflects industry-leading expertise in QuickBooks-powered bookkeeping solutions.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoCountant, a leading bookkeeping and accounting firm for startups and growth-stage businesses, has been awarded the QuickBooks ProAdvisor Platinum Badge, a top-tier recognition from Intuit for demonstrated excellence in bookkeeping, client satisfaction, and platform expertise.

This distinction places CoCountant among top performing accounting and bookkeeping firms that have consistently delivered high-quality QuickBooks services and maintained outstanding client feedback, technical certifications, and active contributions to the small business ecosystem.

“This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the commitment our team brings to every engagement,” said Umair Aziz, Founder and CEO of CoCountant. “We’ve always believed bookkeeping should empower founders, not distract them. This badge is a proud milestone that shows we’re living that mission every day.”

The QuickBooks ProAdvisor Program awards Platinum status to firms that have met rigorous standards in client impact, certifications, and continued platform engagement. CoCountant’s proactive support, industry-specific expertise, and deep integration with QuickBooks have made it a trusted financial partner for founders navigating growth, compliance, and cash flow.

With clients across SaaS, eCommerce, professional services, and more, CoCountant delivers end-to-end financial support, from real-time bookkeeping to controller-level insights, making business owners focus on building, not balancing spreadsheets.

For more information about CoCountant’s bookkeeping and accounting services, visit www.cocountant.com.

About CoCountant

CoCountant is a bookkeeping and accounting service built to help startups and growing businesses run lean, professional finance operations without the cost of an in-house team. Backed by a team of QuickBooks-certified professionals, CoCountant delivers accurate, scalable support—from monthly bookkeeping to controller-level insight—giving founders the financial clarity they need to make confident decisions and drive growth.

