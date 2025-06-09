Dawn Horizon Unveils Revolutionary Halal Personal Advisor

Halal Personal Advisor

The First AI-Powered Halal Compliance Platform for Businesses

Many businesses want to enter halal markets, but unsure where to start or how to keep up with evolving rules. We developed HPA to simplify, smarten & scale halal compliance for any business, anywhere” — Dewi Suratty, Founder & CEO of Dawn Horizon.

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dawn Horizon, a leading halal strategy and transformation firm based in Singapore, proudly announces the launch of the Halal Personal Advisor (HPA) — believed to be the world’s first-of-its-kind, AI-powered platform designed to revolutionalise halal compliance, document management, and business intelligence for companies.The Global Halal Market Is Booming — But So Are Its ChallengesThe global halal market is projected to surpass USD 8 trillion by 2027 , driven by increasing demand for ethical, quality, and sustainable products. Halal certification has become a crucial enabler of cross-border trade and consumer trust, extending beyond food and beverages to cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. However, businesses face significance challenges including:1. Navigating complex and evolving halal regulations and standards2. Managing extensive documentation and compliance requirements3. Ensuring consistent quality standards across global operations“Many businesses want to enter halal markets, but unsure where to start or how to keep up with evolving rules. We developed HPA to simplify, smarten and scale halal compliance for any business, anywhere,” said Dewi Suratty, Founder & CEO of Dawn Horizon.Discover Halal Personal Advisor (HPA): Transforming Halal ComplianceThe HPA addresses these challenges by offering two powerful modules:1) Halal Product ManagerStreamline halal compliance by allowing businesses to:• Effortlessly manage product and raw material information• Auto-extract data to align materials with compliance requirements• Access real-time AI-driven compliance advisory• Organise and track halal documentation with intuitive tools• Receive proactive compliance alerts and renewal reminders2) Halal AI AssistantSmart knowledge engine that allows users to:• Ask specific questions about halal certifications, regulations, and market trends• Gain targeted, country-specific insights and certification body recognition• Enjoy a multilingual, personalised knowledge base for global applications• Collaborate seamlessly within a dynamic workspaceWhat Industry Players Are Saying“Vietnamese businesses are hungry to reach halal markets — but foreign regulations can feel like a maze. HPA changes everything. It gives SMEs the clarity, confidence, and step-by-step support they need to go global.”— Anna Ngo, Founder & CEO, Vietnam Go!"HPA equips professionals with real-time, on-demand halal knowledge — bridging the gap between learning and application. It’s a natural fit for any upskilling program."— Suhaidah Mohd Kasan Harom, CEO, Skillable Pte LtdExperience the Transformative Power of Halal Personal Advisor TodayExperience the transformative power of Halal Personal Advisor today and take the first step towards seamless halal compliance and global market success.Now Available with a Free Trial: https://halalpersonaladvisor.com About Dawn Horizon Dawn Horizon Pte Ltd helps businesses and governments succeed in the halal economy through technology, strategy, capability development, and market access support. Its mission is to promote Ethical Prosperity for a Sustainable Future, empowering businesses to tap into one of the world’s fastest-growing sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.