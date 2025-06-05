In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Carbon Black Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The carbon black market size has shown robust growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $19.19 billion in 2024 to $20.73 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as increased tire manufacturing, automotive industry growth, rubber goods production, construction sector growth, as well as the production of printing inks and toners.

What's The Future Forecast For The Carbon Black Market Size?

The carbon black market size is poised to witness substantial growth in the coming years. The industry's value is expected to swell to $29.4 billion by 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.1%. Factors propelling the growth in the forecast period include emerging economies' development, an increase in specialty carbon black applications, stricter emission standards, and consumer electronics growth.

What Are The Key Drivers For This Strong Growth?

A significant factor expected to spur the growth of the carbon black market is the rise in construction activities. These activities involve the planning, execution, and assembly of structures or infrastructure projects. To improve the durability, strength, and UV resistance of concrete, asphalt, and various building materials, carbon black is used significantly, therefore pushing its demand in the market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Carbon Black Market?

Numerous major companies operate in the carbon black market. Some notable companies include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, China Synthetic Rubber Corp., International CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd, NNPC Limited, OCI Company Ltd., Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd, Nouryon, Cabot Corporation, Imerys S.A., and Tokai Carbon Co.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Carbon Black Market?

One emerging trend in the carbon black market is the focus of major companies on developing innovative products to maintain an edge in the competitive market. For instance, a pelletized reinforcing carbon black, which is a form of carbon black engineered into pelletized particles for enhanced handling and efficient incorporation into rubber products during manufacturing, is being developed for enhanced rubber product safety.

Major trends expected to surface in the forecast period include technological advancements in production, integration of carbon black in plastics, water-borne carbon black dispersions, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and smart packaging trends.

How Is The Carbon Black Market Segmented?

The carbon black market can be categorized based on:

1 Type: Furnace Black, Channel Black, Thermal Black, Acetylene Black, Other Types.

2 Grade: Standard Grade, Specialty Grade.

3 Application: Tire, Non-Tire Rubber, Inks And Coating, Plastic, Other Applications.

The subsegments include:

1 By Furnace Black: Standard Furnace Black, High-Performance Furnace Black

2 By Channel Black: High-Structure Channel Black, Low-Structure Channel Black

3 By Thermal Black: High-Temperature Thermal Black, Low-Temperature Thermal Black

4 By Acetylene Black: Powdered Acetylene Black, Granular Acetylene Black

5 By Other Types: Specialty Carbon Blacks, Black Masterbatch

How Is The Carbon Black Market Performing Across Different Regions?

In 2024, the largest region in the carbon black market was Asia-Pacific. However, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

