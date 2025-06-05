The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Advanced Dental Digital And Robotic Solutions Market Set For 8.4% Growth, Reaching $10.31 Billion By 2029

It will grow to $10.31 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.” — The Business Research Company

The advanced dental digital and robotic solutions market size has grown strongly in recent years. It was valued at $6.87 billion in 2024 and is set to touch $7.47 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%. The rise in digital dentistry adoption and an uphill trend in dental disorders along with a growing demand for precision in dental procedures have significantly contributed to the market growth. In addition, a surge in robotic-assisted surgeries and increased patient preference for precision and efficiency have played a significant role in market expansion.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Advanced Dental Digital And Robotic Solutions Market Size?

The next few years are set to see the advanced dental digital and robotic solutions market size grow robustly. It is projected to reach $10.31 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.4%. The forecasted growth is rooted in the rising demand for minimally invasive treatments, surging investments in digital dental technologies, increasing awareness around dental aesthetics, expansion of teledentistry, and increasing adoption of intraoral scanners.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The Advanced Dental Digital And Robotic Solutions Market?

Unique trends set to shape the forecast period include artificial intelligence AI-powered dental diagnostics, robotic-assisted implantology, real-time intraoral scanning, the use of augmented reality in dental training and treatment planning, virtual reality for patient education, anxiety management, and the rise of internet of things IoT-enabled smart dental devices.



Minimally invasive procedures are medical interventions performed through small incisions or openings, reducing patient trauma and recovery time. The demand for these procedures is on the rise due to their potential for shorter recovery times, reduced risks of complications, and less pain. This has made them highly appealing for patients seeking quicker and safer treatment options. This rising demand for minimally invasive procedures is, thus, expected to fuel the growth of the advanced dental digital and robotic solutions market going forward.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Advanced Dental Digital And Robotic Solutions Market Landscape?

Major companies in the sector are 3M, Henry Schein Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology Inc., Straumann Group, Planmeca Group, Ivoclar Vivadent, Kavo Kerr, Carestream Dental LLC, Envista Holdings Corporation, 3D Systems Inc., Formlabs Inc., Vatech, Neocis Inc., BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, VITA North America, Zirkonzahn, imes-icore GmbH, X-NAV Technologies, 3Shape A/S. These key industry players have made significant strides in developing the market with innovative solutions and novel technologies.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Advanced Dental Digital And Robotic Solutions Market?

Furthermore, these market leaders have focused on developing innovative solutions such as seamless digital integration solutions to optimize workflows, enhance accuracy, and improve patient care. For example, in March 2025, Medit Corp. Ltd was at the forefront of developing such solutions.

How Is the Global Advanced Dental Digital And Robotic Solutions Market Segmented?

The advanced dental digital and robotic solutions market has been segmented based on several parameters. By product, the market is divided into digital solutions and robotics, By application, it is segmented into implantology, endodontics, and other applications. In terms of end-users, the market is divided into dental clinics, hospitals, and other end-users. Further, the subcategories include digital solutions like intraoral scanners, CAD or CAM systems, 3D imaging systems, AI-driven diagnostic tools, digital impressions, treatment planning software, teledentistry platforms. The robotics category includes robot-assisted implantology systems, robotic surgery systems, robot-assisted orthodontic systems, robotic endodontic systems, robotic prosthetics systems, and surgical navigation systems.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Advanced Dental Digital And Robotic Solutions Market?

Regionally, North America was the largest market for advanced dental digital and robotic solutions in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The broad regions covered in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

