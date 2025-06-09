VOY Expands Tunable Lens Technology to Android XR and AI Glasses while Launching an Upgraded Cadore Eyewear Line

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOY Glasses , a pioneering innovator in tunable lens technology for XR and smart eyewear, is expanding its industry-first adjustable lens solutions to support Android XR headsets, AI glasses, and a newly enhanced version of its Cadore eyewear line. This marks a significant milestone in VOY’s mission to make immersive technology more accessible through adaptive vision solutions.Following the successful launch of its tunable lens inserts for Meta Quest last year and Apple Vision Pro at CES this year, VOY has delivered solutions to many Fortune 500 companies, leading research institutions, and enterprise customers worldwide. The company's breakthrough lens technology continues to address key accessibility challenges in immersive deployments.VOY’s tunable lenses offer a groundbreaking approach to adaptive optics for XR and smart glasses. With a simple slide adjustment mechanism, users can precisely adjust for both nearsightedness and farsightedness, eliminating the need for multiple fixed prescription inserts. This innovation enhances visual clarity, comfort, and cost efficiency, particularly for enterprise and multi-user use cases.“We are thrilled for the recently announced Android XR Project Aura from XREAL and AI glasses from Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. We can offer a universal vision solution for all of these Android XR devices,” said George Zhao, Founder and CEO of VOY. “As AI and AR glasses emerge as the next generation of smart devices, eyewear is evolving from passive vision aids to immersive digital gateways. For true XR adoption, comfort, clarity, and accessibility must be universal. Adjustable lenses are not just a nice-to-have, they are essential. We are proud to be one of the first to bring tunable lens solutions for AI, AR, and Android XR glasses.”VOY will demo its tunable lens technology for XREAL and Meta Ray-Ban AI Glasses, along with the new Cadore adjustable eyewear line, at AWE (Booth #720) in Long Beach, California, from June 10–12, 2025. The adjustable lenses for the Meta Ray-Ban AI Glasses and the new Cadore line are available globally, priced between $89-$129, and can be purchased through VOY’s official website http://www.voyglasses.com/ ), with availability coming soon to Walmart.com and Best Buy Canada.

