BCreativetolearn Highlights the Educational Value of Art and Craft Supplies for Child Development

BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCreativetolearn, a Brighton-based supplier of educational art and craft materials, highlights the positive impact of creative activities on children's academic and personal development.As concerns around screen time and passive learning increase, the brand is helping schools, teachers, and parents reconnect pupils with tactile, imaginative experiences through sustainably produced and developmentally focused resources.Numerous studies support the role of the arts in education. Research from the Arts Education Partnership indicates that students who consistently participate in arts-based learning tend to achieve higher test scores, maintain better school attendance, and develop improved social skills. Additionally, the National Endowment for the Arts reports that children exposed to art at an early age are four times more likely to be recognised for academic achievement later in life.BCreativetolearn’s range of creative materials is designed to enhance learning through practical, hands-on engagement. Products such as foam shapes, recycled cartridge paper, crepe rolls, and felt tip pens support both cognitive and motor development.These tools are used across primary schools, childcare settings, after-school clubs, and home educators who are integrating creativity into the core of their teaching approach. Foam Sheets & Shapes: Soft, safe, and simple to use, these foam sheets and pre-cut shapes are ideal for classroom activities, bulletin board decor, or thematic crafts. These foam sheets play a significant role in supporting tactile engagement, shape recognition, and the development of hand-eye coordination contributes to foundational learning outcomes across educational settings.Recycled A4 cartridge paper (140gsm): Being increasingly adopted by educational institutions, this recycled paper aims to integrate sustainability into creative learning. With a 140gsm weight, this paper supports various media types, including sketching, drawing, and painting. Its recycled composition aligns with broader environmental education objectives, making it a preferred option in settings promoting responsible resource use. Crepe Paper Rolls: Utilised in educational projects, this crepe paper ranges from seasonal displays to science-based dioramas, remaining a versatile material in both primary and early years classrooms. The paper's stretchable and lightweight qualities offer a hands-on medium for exploring texture and layering techniques, supporting activities that encourage fine motor development and spatial awareness.Felt Tip Pens: Felt tip pens continue to serve as a fundamental classroom resource. Recognised for their durability and ease of use, these pens support a variety of tasks, including outlining, storyboarding, and visual planning. Their consistent performance and safety features make them a reliable option for educators delivering both individual and group-based learning tasks.Educational researchers increasingly acknowledge the broader developmental benefits of creative engagement. Artistic activities have been shown to strengthen memory retention, spatial reasoning, emotional regulation, and critical thinking skills. Speaking of which, creative learning also supports social development by encouraging collaboration, problem-solving, and communication.These outcomes are particularly valuable as many children navigate a learning environment that is increasingly influenced by digital technology. Hands-on learning provides an important balance, encouraging exploration through materials, textures, and physical movement—areas essential for early years and primary development.BCreativetolearn works in close collaboration with a variety of educational settings, including:-Primary schools in need of bulk classroom supplies that support national curriculum goals-Parents managing creative homeschooling-Nurseries and childcare centres focused on play-based learning and early development-Environmental educators promoting sustainability in classroom practicesIn addition to offering a wide range of products, the BCreativetolearn provides online guides, customer reviews, and helpful product comparisons on its website. This ensures that schools and parents can make informed purchasing decisions based on their specific learning needs and age groups.“These foam sheets are ideal for classroom projects. The colours are bold, and they’re so easy for little hands to work with.”— Teacher“Felt pens last longer and are great value and safe for the kids.”— Club CoordinatorAbout BCreativetolearnBCreativetolearn is a UK-based provider of educational art and craft supplies with a focus on sustainability, safety, and developmental value. The company supports educators, parents, and institutions across the country by offering tools that enable creative, hands-on learning experiences for children of all ages.Website: http://www.bcreativetolearn.com

