Huawei TechWave Summit 2025: Accelerating the Intelligent World – A New Era of AI and Innovation
ABU DHABI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, the TechWave Summit 2025 – Central Asia and Middle
East – brought together over 1,500 tech leaders, innovators, and policymakers from
more than 15 countries. With the theme "Accelerating the Intelligent World," the
event became a defining moment for the region’s role in shaping the future of
technology and AI.
Cloud Stack in advancing hybrid cloud adoption—from cloud-native to
AI-native—enabling enterprises to build and manage their own AI models efficiently.
With operations in 170+ countries and 96 availability zones globally, Huawei’s
KooVerse infrastructure was presented as a foundation for secure and scalable digital
innovation. The summit highlighted real-world initiatives like Uzbekistan’s Digital 2030
Vision, illustrating national progress supported by Huawei’s AI-native architecture.
Key speakers like Johnny Lyu introduced advanced AI models, including Pangu and
DeepSeek, enabling intelligent transformation within secure environments.
Driving the Vision Forward
A pivotal highlight of TechWave Summit 2025 was the high-level strategic meeting
between Mr. Philip Gan, President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, and the
executive leadership of SecureTech. Leading the session was Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi,
Founder and CEO of SecureTech—a renowned expert in advanced technology and
cybersecurity. Mr. Abdul Rahoof, Head of Strategic Accounts & Security Systems, and
Mr. Mohamed Elmahi, Senior Executive – Strategy, who contributed key insights on
implementation and strategic alignment. Convened behind closed doors, the meeting
served as a vital platform for aligning cybersecurity frameworks and accelerating
AI-driven digital transformation across the Middle East and Central Asia.
SecureTech played a central role in steering discussions on AI-native security
architecture, intelligent technology integration, and the development of region-specific
AI models. Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi articulated a forward-looking vision for autonomous
threat response systems and robust AI governance, while Mr. Abdul Rahoof and Mr.
Mohamed Elmahi contributed strategic insights on operationalization and scalable
deployment. The meeting underscored SecureTech’s leadership in regional
cybersecurity innovation and laid the foundation for an expanded strategic partnership
with Huawei.
Pioneering Presence from SecureTech
Among the summit’s most influential participants was SecureTech, represented by its
Founder and CEO, Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi—a seasoned technology leader with over
25 years of expertise and a member of several international tech
committees—alongside Abdul Rahoof, Head of Strategic Accounts & Security
Systems, and Mohamed Elmahi, Senior Executive – Strategy. The executive
leadership team played a pivotal role in high-level meetings and strategic discussions
on AI cybersecurity, next-gen technologies, and smart innovations shaping the region’s
intelligent future
Keynote Impact and Strategic Leadership
Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi’s strategic insights into the evolving role of AI in enterprise
security and smart infrastructure were a cornerstone of the summit. His participation in
high-level leadership meetings reinforced the UAE and the broader Middle East’s
commitment to being global tech leaders.
"We are not just participants in the digital revolution—we are architects
of a smarter, more connected future," said Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi.
SecureTech’s leadership actively contributed to shaping strategic discussions on
next-generation AI cybersecurity, advanced technology, and smart technologies
transforming industries.
These powerhouses proved our region is leading the charge in crafting a connected,
intelligent future
A Global Gathering of Innovators
The summit was marked by powerful sessions and panel discussions featuring senior
tech executives from Huawei, including:
● Philip Gan, President, Huawei MECA
● Derek Hao, President, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei MECA
● David Tao, CEO, Huawei UAE
● Alex Zhang, Managing Director, Huawei UAE Enterprise
● Shan, Director, Channel Business, Huawei UAE
Together with regional leaders, the focus remained on scaling AI for real-world impact,
including secure infrastructure, smart industries, and intelligent connectivity
Conclusion: Igniting the Intelligent Future
TechWave Summit 2025 wasn’t just an event—it was a declaration. A declaration that
Central Asia and the Middle East are at the forefront of the world’s intelligent
transformation. With visionaries like Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi and the SecureTech team,
the region is not just participating in the global conversation—it’s leading it.
John Paul
Versatile News
