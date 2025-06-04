Barbershops Can Now Launch Their Own Beard Care Brands With First Element’s Private Label Program

First Element empowers barbershops to launch their own beard care brands—featuring premium oils with custom labels and low minimums.

MIDLAND, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian manufacturer empowers barbers to increase profits and client loyalty by offering branded beard oils, balms, and grooming essentials.In a move set to transform how barbershops generate revenue, First Element , a Canadian private label manufacturer, is offering barbers a simple, profitable way to launch their own branded beard care lines. With low minimums, premium formulations, and full branding support, barbers can now turn trusted service into lasting product sales.As client demand for grooming products grows, barbershops are uniquely positioned to offer targeted, high-quality solutions—under their own brand. First Element’s 2025 Private Label Program is designed to help shops capitalize on this opportunity with minimal risk and maximum return.“Our mission is to help barbers build brands, not just businesses,” says Jamie, Founder of First Element. “When your name is on the product, your clients stay connected to your service long after the cut.”Grooming Is Booming: A Timely OpportunityThe global men’s grooming market is projected to surpass $166 billion by 2032, according to Allied Market Research. With beards remaining a staple of modern style, customers increasingly look to barbers for trusted grooming advice and at-home care products.“Clients already trust barbers to keep them looking sharp—offering your own beard oil or wash is the natural next step,” says Jamie. “We make it easy for barbers to create a brand their clients love and remember.”Why Barbers Are Choosing First Element• Low Minimum Orders: Start with as few as 12 units per product—no need to overstock.• Custom Branding: Get label design support, logo placement, and brand visuals tailored to your shop’s style.• Fast Turnaround: Most orders ship in 5–10 business days.• High-Profit Margins: Retail-ready pricing ensures strong returns on every sale.• Premium Formulations: Natural ingredients, handcrafted in small batches in Canada, with Health Canada compliance.Trusted by Barbers, Built for ResultsBarbers across North America are already seeing results.“Jamie with First Element has been great to work with” says Jordan. “He helped with every step getting our brand going. He even helped us create our own custom scent. We will continue to use First Element for all our bread product’s needs!”What’s Inside the Beard Care LineupFirst Element offers a full suite of beard care products, with multiple scent options and packaging formats:• Beard Oils – Lightweight, conditioning oils in over 10 scent profiles.• Beard Balms & Butters – Designed to shape, nourish, and protect.• Face & Beard Washes – Gentle cleansing for daily use.• Solid Cologne – Pocket-ready, discreet fragrance for on-the-go appeal.• Tattoo Aftercare – Nourishing Balms to help aid in aftercare.Every formula is crafted to be clean, effective, and appealing to modern customers—without unnecessary additives or fillers.A Brand of Your Own, Without the HeadacheBarbers can start their brand in three easy steps:1. Choose Your Products – Select from curated options or start with bestsellers.2. Customize Your Labels – Upload your logo or get help designing one.3. Place Your Order – Receive ready-to-sell products delivered to your door.No manufacturing knowledge is needed. No huge investments. Just real products, branded for your shop and ready to build new income.About First ElementFounded in Midland, Ontario, First Element specializes in private label manufacturing for beard care and tattoo aftercare. With a mission to empower small businesses to grow their own product lines, the company blends expert formulation with hands-on support to deliver exceptional results without high barriers. Trusted by barbers, tattoo artists, and entrepreneurs across North America.Barbershop owners can visit https://www.firstelement.ca to explore product options, view sample labels, or book a free consultation.

