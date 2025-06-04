Submit Release
Assistant District Attorney Arrested, Charged with Domestic Assault

MURFREESBORO – Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Rutherford County man accused of assaulting a woman multiple times.

On Tuesday, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney Jennings Jones, TBI agents began investigating allegations of domestic and aggravated domestic assault. During the course of the investigation, agents determined Quinn Rodriguez (DOB 9/25/1990), an assistant district attorney in the 16th judicial district, assaulted a woman.  On one occasion, it was determined that Rodriguez brandished a gun, threatened to kill the victim, and struck her with a weapon.

Tuesday afternoon, TBI agents arrested Rodriguez and charged him with two counts of Domestic Assault and two counts of Aggravated Assault.  He was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

