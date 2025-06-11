Granny's Confections Launches New Fundraising Program Giving 30% Back

Granny's Confections Fundraiser Includes Peanut Brittle, Caramel Popcorn and Gift Boxes A Fundraising Program That Gives Back 30% Of Sales Caramel Popcorn Is An Easy Sell, Especially When It Is Handmade Like Granny Made It.

Transform Your Fundraising Efforts: A Powerful Program Designed to Elevate Success and Help Groups Achieve Their Goals Fast.

We invite all local community groups, schools, sports teams, and charities to join us in this sweet opportunity for fundraising” — Patrick Taylor

HOWELL, MI, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Granny's Confections is excited to announce the launch of its innovative fundraising program, designed to help organizations and groups achieve their financial goals while enjoying a selection of delectable handmade confections. With this program, participating groups can earn 30% back from every sale, making it easier than ever to raise funds effortlessly. This program is designed to help organizations reach their fundraising goals without the hassle of traditional door-to-door sales.The Granny's Confections Fundraising Program is easy to set up and manage. Each participating group will receive a unique order code, an order link, and a QR code, making it simple for supporters to access the fundraising page. When a customer clicks the link and places an order, 30% of the total amount (before shipping) will be donated directly back to the group.Granny's Confections offers a mouthwatering selection of eight varieties of handmade brittles, including:- Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle- Cashew Brittle- Pecan Brittle- Jalapeño Peanut Brittle- Coconut Brittle- Almond Brittle- Habanero Jalapeño Peanut Brittle- Nutless (No Nut) BrittleAdditionally, customers can enjoy four flavors of Caramel Popcorn from our Popcorn Fusion Line of Gourmet Caramel Popcorn, including:- Peanut Caramel Popcorn- Cashew Caramel Popcorn- Pecan Caramel Popcorn- Plain Caramel CornOrdering a gift box filled with these delightful treats is a wonderful way to enjoy Granny's Confections and also to support your organization. Whether you're treating yourself or sending gifts to friends and family, every order contributes to your fundraising efforts—30% of the proceeds go back to your group!"At Granny's Confections, we believe that fundraising should be enjoyable and straightforward. Our goal is to provide organizations with an easy, simple way to raise money while also sharing our delicious treats with their supporters," said Patrick Taylor, Owner at Granny's Confections. "We invite all local community groups, schools, sports teams, and charities to join us in this sweet opportunity for fundraising."To get started with the Granny's Confections Fundraising Program, interested groups can contact us directly to set up their unique fundraising link. Start raising funds today while indulging in our scrumptious brittles and caramel popcorn—it's a win-win!For more information or to sign up for the fundraising program, please visit www.grannysconfections.com or contact us at info@grannysconfections.com.About Granny's ConfectionsEstablished in 2014, Granny's Confections specializes in crafting delicious handmade treats, including eight varieties of brittle and caramel popcorn. We use high-quality ingredients and traditional recipes to create our confections just like Granny did. Our mission is to provide tasty sweets while also supporting community initiatives and helping organizations thrive through effective fundraising programs.

Granny's Confections - How We Got Started

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.