NATIONAL PUERTO RICAN DAY PARADE HONORS PUERTO RICAN COMMUNITY OF ATLANTA, GA ON JUNE 8th CELEBRATION

NPRDP Chairman Lillian Rodriguez Lopez Receives Proclamation from The City of Atlanta

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Puerto Rican Day Parade has announced the selection of the Puerto Rican community in Atlanta as its stateside honoree for this year’s annual celebration of Puerto Rican culture, legacy, and contributions. The stateside community of Atlanta joins Puerto Rico's municipality of Aguas Buenas and numerous Puerto Rican luminaries in the celebration. The theme for the 2025 parade, Plantando Bandera (Planting Roots), recognizes the ways in which Puerto Rican communities across the diaspora have established deep roots and positively impacted their communities on local, national, and global levels. The longstanding celebration of Puerto Rican culture, history, and achievements will take place on Sunday, June 8 on New York City's Fifth Avenue at 11am EDT.

The Puerto Rican community in Atlanta, estimated at 45,000 individuals within a state population of 130,000, has grown significantly since the 1990s and now ranks among the top 20 U.S. cities in terms of Puerto Rican population. This community has made substantial contributions to Atlanta's economic development and cultural diversity.

"We acknowledge the Puerto Rican community in Atlanta and across Georgia, and we will be celebrating them. As a Georgia resident for over a decade, I have observed the outstanding contributions of Puerto Ricans to the social, economic, and political aspects of communities in this state. I appreciate the efforts of the Puerto Rican leaders on the organizing committee and the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau in supporting this year’s parade."

Lillian Rodriguez Lopez, NPRDP Board Chair, Georgia Resident

Atlanta Organizing Committee

"As part of the honored stateside community, I am proud to celebrate Georgia's vibrant Puerto Rican heritage and the incredible contributions our community makes to the city's cultural landscape. As we participate in the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, let us come together to amplify our voices, share our stories, and honor the extraordinary heritage that makes our cities stronger. Through theatre, food, arts, music, and cultural expression, we will highlight the creativity and passion that defines our community."

Raúl Thomas Jr. - Marietta’s Theatre in the Square

"As a proud Puerto Rican woman, nationally recognized researcher, and advocate for health equity, it is an honor to represent the Puerto Rican community of Atlanta. The theme Plantando Bandera reflects my own journey—rooted in culture, resilience, and lived experiences that fuel my commitment to justice and community. I am proud to carry our flag, our stories, and our aspirations forward—on the float and in the work, I do every day."

Natalie Hernandez, Associate Professor, Morehouse School of Medicine.

"I am honored to represent the city of Atlanta and the Puerto Rican diaspora during this year's parade. More importantly, I am so happy to provide an opportunity for my mother, Carmen Alvarado, to celebrate our culture, history, and people."

Joel Alvarado, Vice President, Partnership for Southern Equity

"These last 12 years living in Atlanta has afforded me a unique opportunity to delve further into my culture for the purpose of sharing it with others who may have limited exposure to the Puerto Rican culture and diaspora. As an actor I bring the Puerto Rican perspective to my roles on stage and on screen."

Lorraine Reyes Rodriguez, Actor, Playwright and Director

"Participating in the National Puerto Rican Day Parade provides a powerful platform to spotlight the invaluable contributions of Atlanta's Puerto Rican residents, who have deeply enriched our city. We look forward to showcasing Atlanta and our rich Puerto Rican culture to the world.'

Sheretha Bell, Senior Vice President, Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade will march up New York’s Fifth Avenue, in one of the country’s largest cultural celebrations, with an estimated one million attendees. It will be broadcast on WABC Channel 7 at 12 noon EDT and streamed on abc7NY.com and the station's connected TV apps. For more details on the events, visit www.prparade.org.

Renowned as America's largest celebration of Puerto Rican heritage and accomplishments, the Parade serves as an important platform for cultural preservation and the building of a collective legacy. Operating under the slogan Un Pueblo, Muchas Voces (One People, Many Voices), the NPRDP promotes culture, arts, and education. It also offers special tributes to historical figures and highlights key themes to raise awareness about critical issues and causes pertinent to the community.

