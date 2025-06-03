U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy Seeks Top Innovators to Spearhead Air Traffic Control Overhaul

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration is seeking a company to lead the building of a brand new, state of-the-art air traffic control system. To encourage companies to participate and discuss the plan, Secretary Duffy and FAA will host Industry Days June 10-12.

The agency issued a Request for Information for an integrator to play a key role in executing President Trump and U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy’s vision for building the air traffic system of the future.

“We have an antiquated air traffic control system that is showing its age,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “In order to implement President Trump and I’s plan for a brand new system, we need the technical expertise and management experience from the best innovators in the world.”

Secretary Duffy has made air traffic controller hiring and building a new state-of-the-art air traffic system top priorities.

By replacing the current system, the FAA will enhance safety in the sky, reduce delays, and unlock the future of air travel. The plan to build a new system also ensures hard-working air traffic controllers have a system they can rely on and one they deserve.

To make sure the new air traffic control system is built quickly, the FAA wants innovative ideas, new technologies, and new procurement strategies.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for a new, world-class air traffic system,” said FAA Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau. “We need world-class innovators to step up and tell us the best way to build it.”

The FAA will replace core infrastructure including radar, software, hardware and telecommunications networks to manage modern travel. The agency will equip facilities with better technology to reduce outages, improve efficiency, and reinforce safety.

The integrator will manage this effort, including acquiring capabilities, and deploying the new technologies. As a first step, the FAA is seeking information about how best to implement this new air traffic system.