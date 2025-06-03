Qualico Raises $172,000 to Support Royal Alexandra Hospital’s Bridge Healing Program

The Qualico Links for Life Golf Tournament debuted at the Belvedere Golf and Country Club in Summer 2024.

Golf event brings together 144 business leaders and raises $172K for Bridge Healing, supporting ER patients facing homelessness in Edmonton.

Qualico is proud to support a program that makes a real, lasting difference for our city’s most vulnerable.” — Brad Armstrong, Regional Vice-President, Qualico Northern Alberta

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 28, Qualico Northern Alberta hosted its annual Links for Life Golf Invitational , raising $172,000 in support of the Bridge Healing Transitional Accommodation Program at the Royal Alexandra Hospital. With Edmonton’s unhoused population more than doubling since 2020, the event brings industry leaders together to help provide short-term housing and support for vulnerable emergency room patients. In just two years, the fundraiser has now generated a total of $352,000, establishing it as one of the region’s most impactful home building and real estate development industry-led charity events.Proceeds from the event will help expand the capacity of Bridge Healing, a life-saving initiative that provides short-term housing and support to unhoused patients discharged from the Royal Alexandra Hospital’s Emergency Department. Participants in the program have seen a 75% decrease in repeat emergency room visits, offering a meaningful path to stability and recovery.“Qualico is proud to support the Bridge Healing program because it makes a real, lasting difference for our city’s most vulnerable,” said Brad Armstrong, Regional Vice-President, Qualico Northern Alberta. “Thanks to the generosity of our industry partners, we’re able to support more units, more people, and more healing for our community.”“Qualico’s leadership in supporting Bridge Healing, a program designed to immediately house emergency department patients experiencing homelessness, is deeply appreciated by the healthcare staff at the Royal Alexandra Hospital,” said Dr. Louis Hugo Francescutti, emergency physician. “It helps relieve some of the moral distress we feel when discharging houseless patients back onto the streets.”The full-day tournament brought together Alberta’s top builders and developers for a cause that resonates deeply across the industry. The event featured sponsor-hosted hole activations, food trucks, a live auction, and an Adidas Experience, where participants received custom footwear and go bags. Meals were served throughout the day, with a celebratory dinner to close out the event.All sponsorships and player spots sold out well in advance, highlighting the event’s growing momentum and reputation as a signature industry event. Planning is already underway for the 2026 Qualico Links for Life Golf Invitational.Sponsors for the 2025 event included:Rolling Mix Concrete, Allstar Construction Ltd., Force Civil Solutions, Sureway Construction Group, Jayman Built, Jatec Electric Ltd., Des Engineering, Al-Terra, Nu Edge Construction Ltd., GS Construction, Victory Homes Ltd., Modern Granite & Marble Inc., Degner Construction Inc., Daytona Homes, Gem Cabinets, MNP, WSP, CWL Park/Park Lighting, Pals Geomatics, Park N Play Design, Coventry Homes, Lenbeth Weeping Tile, Davidson, Divine Flooring, Cottage Springs, and Buco.About Bridge HealingThe Bridge Healing Transitional Accommodation Program is a partnership between the Royal Alexandra Hospital and Jasper Place Wellness Centre. It provides temporary housing and wraparound supports for unhoused individuals transitioning from hospital care, with the goal of reducing ER usage and improving long-term health outcomes.About Qualico Northern AlbertaPart of one of Canada’s largest fully integrated real estate companies, Qualico Northern Alberta builds homes, communities, and commercial spaces with a long-standing commitment to Helping Build Better Cities. Headquartered in Edmonton, Qualico has deep roots in shaping Northern Alberta’s built environment.

