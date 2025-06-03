Avista enacts temporary change to power line operations for summer

Fire Safety mode increases power line sensitivity ahead of the 2025 wildfire season.

SPOKANE, Wash., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to dry summer conditions and increasing wildfire danger in the region, Avista is applying temporary changes to power line operations in its Washington and Idaho service areas. Avista has implemented this operational change, now called Fire Safety Mode, for over 20 years.

A key part of Avista’s wildfire strategy is its use of Fire Safety Mode, which adjusts how the system responds to faults during high-risk weather. Unlike normal operations, where lines may attempt to re-energize automatically, Fire Safety Mode keeps lines de-energized until crews confirm it is safe to restore power. While this may extend outage times, it significantly reduces the risk of ignition.

“Wildfire preparedness is not just a seasonal effort—it’s a year-round responsibility,” said Heather Rosentrater, CEO of Avista. “We’ve invested in infrastructure, technology, and operational practices that help us respond to changing conditions and protect the communities we serve. Our focus on safety is foundational to all we do.”

Since launching its Wildfire Resiliency Plan in 2020, Avista has completed numerous grid-hardening projects in high-risk areas. These include replacing wooden transmission poles with steel, installing fire-retardant mesh at pole bases, and upgrading wooden crossarms to fiberglass. In certain areas, Avista will be converting its overhead power lines to underground service to further reduce the risk of wildfire. The company has also expanded vegetation management to reduce the risk of trees contacting power lines.

In the most extreme conditions, Avista may implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), a targeted, temporary outage in areas facing severe wildfire risk. PSPS is a last-resort measure, used only when weather conditions such as high winds and low humidity create a heightened threat. Avista crews patrol affected lines before restoring power, and Community Resource Centers may be activated to support customers during extended outages.

What customers can do:

Make sure your information is up to date with Avista. Avista wants to be able to reach customers about potential outages. Visit myavista.com to update account information or call customer service at (800) 227-9187.





to update account information or call customer service at (800) 227-9187. Let Avista know if there are medical devices that rely on electricity. Customer information will be added to a list of customers who receive extra notifications in case of an extended outage. Learn more at myavista.com/medicalequipment .





. Be prepared for outages. Customers should keep emergency supplies together in one place, like flashlights and backup portable chargers. There should be a few days’ supply of shelf-stable food and water for all people and pets in your home. Learn more at myavista.com/outages to create a to-do list in case of an outage.



For more information about Avista’s wildfire preparedness and PSPS plans, visit myavista.com/wildfire.

