New Leadership Book 'Becoming the Compass' Free for a Limited Time

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a limited time, readers can download Becoming the Compass: A Leadership Fable for Emerging Leaders completely free. From June 16–20, 2025, the highly praised leadership eBook by Ryan Crittenden, Ph.D., will be available at no cost on Amazon Kindle.

Becoming the Compass blends engaging storytelling with real-world leadership principles, making it a must-read for anyone ready to lead with greater authenticity and purpose. Through the relatable journey of Alex—a leader grappling with toxic culture, uncertainty, and organizational change—readers will uncover four transformational principles:

Relational Strength – Leading with trust, empathy, and connection

Authentic Presence – Staying grounded in identity over performance

Purposeful Resilience – Turning adversity into leadership fuel

Growth Through Challenges – Using hardship to refine leadership

“This book is for leaders who are ready to stop chasing perfection and start leading from who they truly are,” says Crittenden. “It’s about reclaiming leadership as a people-centered, purpose-driven journey.”

Free Download Window:

📅 June 16–20, 2025

📚 Available on Amazon Kindle

Get Your Free Copy: Canada, United Kingdom, Australia

About the Author:

Ryan Crittenden, Ph.D., is a leadership coach, Army veteran, and founder of XL Coaching and Development. He holds certifications in Gallup CliftonStrengths, The Six Types of Working Genius, and the John Maxwell Team. With a doctorate in Industrial and Organizational Psychology, Ryan equips leaders to thrive with authenticity, resilience, and relational excellence.

Media Contact:

Ryan Crittenden

ryan@xlcoaching.com

Legal Disclaimer:

