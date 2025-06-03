The voice of medicine: our latest snapshot survey

We want to know what you think about artificial intelligence, prevention of ill health and sustainability in healthcare.

As the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) continues to champion the voice of physicians in shaping healthcare policy and improving patient care, today we have launched our second snapshot survey of 2025. It focuses on three urgent issues in modern medicine: artificial intelligence (AI), the prevention of ill health, and healthcare sustainability.

This quick survey – designed to take just five minutes – offers a vital insight into the realities of working life for physicians across the UK. It will help us advocate more effectively on your behalf, ensure our policy priorities are grounded in your everyday experiences, and build a clearer picture of what needs to be done to ensure physicians are able to deliver first-class care for patients.

Artificial intelligence – its potential and practicalities

We know from our members that while the promise of AI in medicine is growing, the digital foundations on which it depends are often not fit for purpose. Many physicians continue to face day-to-day frustrations with basic IT systems and digital infrastructure.

Our latest snapshot survey asks how physicians are currently using AI in their clinical practice, if at all, and explores attitudes towards its use. With the potential for AI tools to transform the way health care is delivered, your feedback will help us ensure its safe and effective integration into the NHS.

Prevention – tackling tobacco, obesity and alcohol

Prevention of ill health is one of the RCP’s top campaign priorities. Reducing the impact of smoking, obesity and harm from alcohol is essential to improving population health and reducing demand on the NHS.

We’re asking physicians about the impact of tobacco use, excess weight and alcohol misuse in patient care. Understanding how these issues present across specialties will help us strengthen our case for preventative action – from policy change to public health investment – and highlight what's needed to shift towards preventing ill health.

Sustainability – supporting a greener NHS

As a significant contributor to the UK’s carbon emissions, the NHS is aiming to become the first health system in the world to reach net zero. With 1.6 million staff across the four nations, the role of clinicians in supporting environmentally sustainable healthcare has never been more important. As a leader in this area, the RCP is helping physicians to embed sustainability into their everyday practice through resources like the Green Physician Toolkit.

In this survey, we’re asking our members how they feel about the barriers to sustainable healthcare and how often environmental impact factors into clinical decision-making, so we can identify what further support and advocacy the RCP should undertake.

Our goal is to represent and promote the experiences of physicians, be the voice of medicine and champion better care for patients.

The insights our members share will help us to shape medicine and improve patient care, whether that’s through conversations with key policymakers, or our work with NHS leaders and our partners across the health system.

RCP clinical vice president, Dr John Dean, said:

‘Physicians are working under extraordinary pressure. Rising demand, rota gaps, limited resources and the increasing complexity of patient needs can make it difficult to deliver the patient care we want.

‘Our snapshot surveys are a crucial way to understand these challenges and ensure the RCP is campaigning for the changes that matter most to our members.

‘By sharing your experiences, it helps us shape the future of medicine and create a healthcare system that treats patients better and faster while supporting those who work within it.’