Findevor Launches AI-Powered Legal System Abuse Prevention Product for Casualty Insurers

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findevor, a next-generation portfolio management and underwriting platform, has officially launched its newest product focused on legal system abuse prevention—a groundbreaking capability designed to help casualty insurers reduce litigation losses before they occur.

Built for data teams and portfolio managers at both commercial and personal lines carriers—including casualty and E&S—the product uses Findevor’s modular PRO-AI platform to orchestrate advanced analytics workflows that:

1) Ingest and analyze structured and unstructured internal portfolio and claims data

2) Cross-reference exposures with external signals like OSHA violations, judicial hotspot maps, and plaintiff firm activity

3) Surface personalized, actionable insights to identify and prevent legal system abuse risks in real time

Unlike traditional systems, the PRO-AI platform requires no core system overhaul. Users interact with the product through a natural language interface—delivering the capabilities of a full analyst team through a single chat window.

"Legal system abuse is no longer just a claims problem—it’s a portfolio performance problem. With this launch, we’re bringing prevention to the forefront, helping carriers act before losses happen—not after," said Alex Valdes, CEO and Co-Founder of Findevor.

Findevor's AI product is already in motion with several top carriers and MGAs and has been recognized for its innovative work in portfolio management.

“We designed this product for real-world underwriting and data workflows. It’s modular, intelligent, and built to evolve with our partners,” said Virgil Tataru, CTO and Co-Founder of Findevor.

Key metrics:

- Designed to deliver actionable litigation insights 99% faster than current methods

- Helps prevent losses tied to legal abuse trends that now exceed $500B annually, or 3% of U.S. GDP, growing at 7% per year

- Reduces reliance on reactive actions from periodic post-loss reviews

To learn more or request a private demo, visit www.findevor.ai or contact press@findevor.ai.

About Findevor: Founded in 2024 and based in New York City, Findevor is a next-generation portfolio management and underwriting platform. The company helps insurers drive profitable growth by reducing premium and loss leakage using agentic AI. With a mission to enhance decision-making by elevating human intelligence, Findevor’s modular tools analyze internal and external data to identify emerging risks, automate underwriting workflows, and connect strategic goals with real-time portfolio decisions.

