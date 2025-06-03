Senate Bill 812 Printer's Number 0864

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 812 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors SANTARSIERO, DUSH, ROTHMAN, COSTA Short Title An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in electronic voting systems, further providing for examination and approval of electronic voting systems by the Secretary of the Commonwealth and providing for malfunction and certification reporting; and making an editorial change. Memo Subject Allowing the Public to Attend Voting Machine Inspections Actions 0858 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, May 30, 2025 0864 Reported as amended, June 3, 2025 First consideration, June 3, 2025 Generated 06/03/2025 04:47 PM

