Senate Bill 812 Printer's Number 0864
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 812
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
SANTARSIERO, DUSH, ROTHMAN, COSTA
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in electronic voting systems, further providing for examination and approval of electronic voting systems by the Secretary of the Commonwealth and providing for malfunction and certification reporting; and making an editorial change.
Memo Subject
Allowing the Public to Attend Voting Machine Inspections
Actions
|0858
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, May 30, 2025
|0864
|Reported as amended, June 3, 2025
|First consideration, June 3, 2025
