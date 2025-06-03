Submit Release
Senate Bill 812 Printer's Number 0864

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 812

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

SANTARSIERO, DUSH, ROTHMAN, COSTA

Short Title

An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in electronic voting systems, further providing for examination and approval of electronic voting systems by the Secretary of the Commonwealth and providing for malfunction and certification reporting; and making an editorial change.

Memo Subject

Allowing the Public to Attend Voting Machine Inspections

Actions

0858 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, May 30, 2025
0864 Reported as amended, June 3, 2025
First consideration, June 3, 2025

