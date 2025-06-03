Submit Release
Senate Bill 739 Printer's Number 0797

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 739

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PENNYCUICK, LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, STEFANO, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, FARRY, DUSH, ROBINSON

Short Title

An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in inchoate crimes, further providing for the offense of manufacture, distribution or possession of master keys for motor vehicles.

Memo Subject

Protecting Vehicles from Theft

Actions

0797 Referred to JUDICIARY, May 13, 2025
Reported as committed, June 3, 2025
First consideration, June 3, 2025

Generated 06/03/2025 04:47 PM

