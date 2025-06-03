Senate Bill 739 Printer's Number 0797
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 739
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PENNYCUICK, LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, STEFANO, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, FARRY, DUSH, ROBINSON
Short Title
An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in inchoate crimes, further providing for the offense of manufacture, distribution or possession of master keys for motor vehicles.
Memo Subject
Protecting Vehicles from Theft
Actions
|0797
|Referred to JUDICIARY, May 13, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 3, 2025
|First consideration, June 3, 2025
