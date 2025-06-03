Senate Bill 739 Printer's Number 0797

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 739 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PENNYCUICK, LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, STEFANO, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, FARRY, DUSH, ROBINSON Short Title An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in inchoate crimes, further providing for the offense of manufacture, distribution or possession of master keys for motor vehicles. Memo Subject Protecting Vehicles from Theft Actions 0797 Referred to JUDICIARY, May 13, 2025 Reported as committed, June 3, 2025 First consideration, June 3, 2025 Generated 06/03/2025 04:47 PM

