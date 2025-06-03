Senate Bill 790 Printer's Number 0845
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 790
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
DUSH, BROOKS, LAUGHLIN, FONTANA, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, in agency response, providing for vexatious requesters.
Memo Subject
Vexatious Requestors
Actions
|0845
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, May 28, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 3, 2025
|First consideration, June 3, 2025
Generated 06/03/2025 04:47 PM
