Senate Bill 790 Printer's Number 0845

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 790 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors DUSH, BROOKS, LAUGHLIN, FONTANA, STEFANO Short Title An Act amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, in agency response, providing for vexatious requesters. Memo Subject Vexatious Requestors Actions 0845 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, May 28, 2025 Reported as committed, June 3, 2025 First consideration, June 3, 2025 Generated 06/03/2025 04:47 PM

