Senate Bill 635 Printer's Number 0863

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 635 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors LANGERHOLC, FARRY, BROOKS, CULVER, DUSH, MASTRIANO, YAW, STEFANO Short Title An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, providing for sentencing for offenses committed near drug and alcohol recovery houses. Memo Subject Increased Penalties for Drug Delivery around Recovery Houses Actions 0640 Referred to JUDICIARY, April 14, 2025 0863 Reported as amended, June 3, 2025 First consideration, June 3, 2025 Generated 06/03/2025 04:46 PM

