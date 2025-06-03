Senate Bill 635 Printer's Number 0863
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 635
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
LANGERHOLC, FARRY, BROOKS, CULVER, DUSH, MASTRIANO, YAW, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, providing for sentencing for offenses committed near drug and alcohol recovery houses.
Memo Subject
Increased Penalties for Drug Delivery around Recovery Houses
Actions
|Referred to JUDICIARY, April 14, 2025
|Reported as amended, June 3, 2025
|First consideration, June 3, 2025
