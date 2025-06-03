Submit Release
Senate Bill 635 Printer's Number 0863

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 635

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

LANGERHOLC, FARRY, BROOKS, CULVER, DUSH, MASTRIANO, YAW, STEFANO

Short Title

An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, providing for sentencing for offenses committed near drug and alcohol recovery houses.

Memo Subject

Increased Penalties for Drug Delivery around Recovery Houses

Actions

0640 Referred to JUDICIARY, April 14, 2025
0863 Reported as amended, June 3, 2025
First consideration, June 3, 2025

Generated 06/03/2025 04:46 PM

