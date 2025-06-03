Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,023 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 344 Printer's Number 0281

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 344

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, FARRY

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 14, 1988 (P.L.1192, No.147), known as the Special Ad Hoc Municipal Police and Firefighter Postretirement Adjustment Act, providing for 2026 special ad hoc municipal police and firefighter postretirement adjustment; in financing of special ad hoc adjustment, further providing for reimbursement by Commonwealth for 2002 special ad hoc adjustment; and, in administrative provisions, further providing for municipal retirement system certification of adjustments paid and of reimbursable amounts and for municipal receipt of reimbursement payment.

Memo Subject

COLA for Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters

Actions

0281 Referred to LAW AND JUSTICE, Feb. 26, 2025
Reported as committed, June 3, 2025
First consideration, June 3, 2025

Generated 06/03/2025 04:46 PM


 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 344 Printer's Number 0281

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more