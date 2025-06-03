Submit Release
Senate Bill 307 Printer's Number 0244

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3

FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, BOSCOLA, LANGERHOLC, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, J. WARD, SANTARSIERO, KANE, FLYNN, MILLER, MALONE, FARRY

Short Title

An Act amending the act of November 24, 2004 (P.L.1270, No.153), referred to as the Pennsylvania Amber Alert System Law, establishing the Pennsylvania Purple Alert System; and further providing for immunity.

Memo Subject

Purple Alert for Individuals with an Intellectual Disability

Generated 06/03/2025 04:46 PM

