Senate Bill 307 Printer's Number 0244

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Sponsors FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, BOSCOLA, LANGERHOLC, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, J. WARD, SANTARSIERO, KANE, FLYNN, MILLER, MALONE, FARRY

Short Title An Act amending the act of November 24, 2004 (P.L.1270, No.153), referred to as the Pennsylvania Amber Alert System Law, establishing the Pennsylvania Purple Alert System; and further providing for immunity.

Memo Subject Purple Alert for Individuals with an Intellectual Disability

Generated 06/03/2025 04:46 PM

