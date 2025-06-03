Senate Bill 83 Printer's Number 0038
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 83
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
ARGALL, HUTCHINSON, CULVER, DUSH, FONTANA, FARRY, MASTRIANO, BROWN, PICOZZI, ROBINSON
Short Title
An Act amending Title 44 (Law and Justice) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in constables, further providing for restricted account and for fees.
Memo Subject
Supporting Constable Training
Actions
|Referred to LAW AND JUSTICE, Jan. 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 3, 2025
|First consideration, June 3, 2025
