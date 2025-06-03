Senate Bill 83 Printer's Number 0038

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 83 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ARGALL, HUTCHINSON, CULVER, DUSH, FONTANA, FARRY, MASTRIANO, BROWN, PICOZZI, ROBINSON Short Title An Act amending Title 44 (Law and Justice) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in constables, further providing for restricted account and for fees. Memo Subject Supporting Constable Training Actions 0038 Referred to LAW AND JUSTICE, Jan. 22, 2025 Reported as committed, June 3, 2025 First consideration, June 3, 2025 Generated 06/03/2025 04:46 PM

