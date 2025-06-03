Senate Bill 181 Printer's Number 0119

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 181 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors COSTA, BARTOLOTTA, STREET, COMITTA, FONTANA, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, PHILLIPS-HILL, KANE, DUSH, SANTARSIERO, MASTRIANO Short Title An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in primary and election expenses, further providing for residual funds. Memo Subject Use of Political Action Committee Residual Funds Actions 0119 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Jan. 24, 2025 Reported as committed, June 3, 2025 First consideration, June 3, 2025 Generated 06/03/2025 04:46 PM

