Senate Bill 181 Printer's Number 0119
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 181
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
COSTA, BARTOLOTTA, STREET, COMITTA, FONTANA, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, PHILLIPS-HILL, KANE, DUSH, SANTARSIERO, MASTRIANO
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in primary and election expenses, further providing for residual funds.
Memo Subject
Use of Political Action Committee Residual Funds
Actions
|0119
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Jan. 24, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 3, 2025
|First consideration, June 3, 2025
Generated 06/03/2025 04:46 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.