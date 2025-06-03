Submit Release
Senate Bill 71 Printer's Number 0029

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 71

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

STREET, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, HUTCHINSON, COSTA, HAYWOOD, KANE

Short Title

An Act designating the Pennsylvania Judicial Center as the Chief Justice Robert N. C. Nix, Jr. Judicial Center; and imposing duties on the Department of General Services.

Memo Subject

Renaming the Pennsylvania Judicial Center as the Chief Justice Robert N. C. Nix, Jr. Judicial Center

Actions

0029 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Jan. 22, 2025
Reported as committed, June 3, 2025
First consideration, June 3, 2025

Generated 06/03/2025 04:46 PM

Senate Bill 71 Printer's Number 0029

