Senate Bill 71 Printer's Number 0029

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 71 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors STREET, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, HUTCHINSON, COSTA, HAYWOOD, KANE Short Title An Act designating the Pennsylvania Judicial Center as the Chief Justice Robert N. C. Nix, Jr. Judicial Center; and imposing duties on the Department of General Services. Memo Subject Renaming the Pennsylvania Judicial Center as the Chief Justice Robert N. C. Nix, Jr. Judicial Center Actions 0029 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Jan. 22, 2025 Reported as committed, June 3, 2025 First consideration, June 3, 2025 Generated 06/03/2025 04:46 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.