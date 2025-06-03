Senate Bill 71 Printer's Number 0029
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Bill 71
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
STREET, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, HUTCHINSON, COSTA, HAYWOOD, KANE
Short Title
An Act designating the Pennsylvania Judicial Center as the Chief Justice Robert N. C. Nix, Jr. Judicial Center; and imposing duties on the Department of General Services.
Memo Subject
Renaming the Pennsylvania Judicial Center as the Chief Justice Robert N. C. Nix, Jr. Judicial Center
Actions
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Jan. 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 3, 2025
|First consideration, June 3, 2025
