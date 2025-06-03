Senate Bill 377 Printer's Number 0865
|PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - 0323
|Referred to COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, March 6, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2025
|First consideration, May 6, 2025
|Second consideration, May 13, 2025
|Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, May 13, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, June 2, 2025
|0865
|Amended on third consideration, June 3, 2025 (27-22)
|(Remarks see Senate Journal Page ....), June 3, 2025
