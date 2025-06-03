Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,038 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 377 Printer's Number 0865

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - 0323 Referred to COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, March 6, 2025
Reported as committed, May 6, 2025
First consideration, May 6, 2025
Second consideration, May 13, 2025
Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, May 13, 2025
Re-reported as committed, June 2, 2025
0865 Amended on third consideration, June 3, 2025 (27-22)
(Remarks see Senate Journal Page ....), June 3, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 377 Printer's Number 0865

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more