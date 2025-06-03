Strategic Partnership between Talentuch and Engage Anywhere

Anna Didus, Account Director of Talentuch

Collaboration brings together international IT recruitment with compliant global employment solutions for technology companies worldwide.

We are proud to work with Engage Anywhere as an EOR partner. Our clients often hire across borders but aren’t always ready to open a legal entity in each country. This collaboration is a solution.”
— Anna Didus, Account Director
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talentuch, an international IT recruitment agency, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Engage Anywhere, a trusted provider of Employer of Record (EOR) services.

This collaboration is designed to support organizations launching and managing international recruitment and employment by combining Talentuch’s expertise in global talent acquisition with Engage Anywhere’s infrastructure for compliant hiring and HR management.

Through this partnership, Talentuch, together with Engage Anywhere, will enable international companies to expand their operations to new countries fast and easily.

Talentuch will help companies find perfect IT specialists to fill the role, and Engage Anywhere will manage the process from this point, handling the employment of newly hired talent across borders without the need for the client to establish a legal entity in each country.

This partnership is a great opportunity for businesses that are expanding globally, as it provides the expertise, resources, and infrastructure to handle all staffing issues, from recruitment to employment, payroll, and labor compliance.

By aligning recruitment with a compliant employment infrastructure, the partnership of Talentuch and Engage Anywhere minimizes hiring delays, mitigates risk, and supports organizational agility. Companies can focus on growth and innovation while both talent acquisition and HR compliance are managed by trusted experts.

Talentuch has earned its reputation as a trusted IT recruitment partner through the consistent high quality of recruiting services, extensive knowledge of global hiring markets, and a flexible model of all-inclusive subscription-based recruitment. With a team of experienced recruiters, the agency supports clients ranging from startups to large enterprises, ensuring their hiring strategies align with evolving business needs.

Engage Anywhere provides a full suite of EOR services, including employment contracts, payroll administration, tax compliance, and HR support. Their service allows companies to onboard employees in over 100 jurisdictions, offering the flexibility to scale teams globally without the time and cost required to establish a subsidiary. Engage Anywhere works closely with companies in tech, finance, consulting, and other industries that need to expand internationally quickly.

The collaboration reflects a growing trend in global employment strategies, where recruitment and EOR services are integrated to provide businesses with end-to-end solutions for sourcing and managing distributed teams.

By joining forces, Talentuch and Engage Anywhere address a critical need in the market: enabling businesses to access the best global talent while maintaining full compliance and operational efficiency.

Talentuch is pleased to continue its collaboration with Engage Anywhere and is actively seeking to expand its network of strategic EOR partners. The agency remains committed to helping companies scale internationally by delivering both talent and the infrastructure required to employ that talent successfully.

