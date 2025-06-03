NSF announces new NextG wireless funding opportunity

The U.S. National Science Foundation today announced a new funding opportunity to support research and technology development that will improve the next generation of wireless communication systems known as NextG. In collaboration with industry, other government agencies, and international partners, the NSF Verticals-enabling Intelligent NEtwork Systems (NSF VINES) program will invest up to $100 million to accelerate performance and capabilities of next-generation (NextG) advanced intelligent network systems spanning the user-edge-core-cloud continuum.

“NSF VINES will enhance U.S. competitiveness in advanced telecommunications technologies, including NextG wireless telecommunications and emerging potential NextG vertical industries, and prepare the American workforce for jobs available now and in the future,” said Brian Stone, performing the duties of the NSF Director.

“This important investment from NSF, in collaboration with industry and other government agencies, will help strengthen U.S. leadership and ensure the American people reap the benefits in areas such as self-driving cars, advanced manufacturing, energy infrastructure, and beyond,” said Dr. Lynne Parker, Principal Deputy Director of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

NSF VINES is in partnership with several major industry organizations and U.S. federal agencies, including Ericsson, Intel, Qualcomm, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Defense Office of the Under Secretary for Research and Engineering, and U.S. Department of Commerce National Institute of Standards and Technology, as well as international partners from Finland, India, Japan and Sweden.

NSF VINES will invest in both use-inspired basic research (Track 1) as well as technological innovations that enable vertical applications, including piloting, prototyping and demonstration of high technology-readiness level solutions (Track 2). By collaborating with industry and international partners, the program will ensure U.S.-led technological advancements drive NextG global telecommunication networks as well as emerging “vertical industries” such as connected autonomous vehicles, advanced manufacturing, precision agriculture, disaster response, remote healthcare, critical infrastructure, and smart grids, among others. NSF will fund research teams spanning multiple fields to achieve the program goals.

Partnering with international organizations will also bring complementary expertise and resources that will accelerate the program’s impact on the development of global standards and interoperability. These collaborations will ensure that solutions address worldwide market and economic needs.

In addition, NSF VINES will support research and technology development that leverage other emerging technologies to advance NextG telecommunications networks. For example, artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantum communications will be deeply embedded in NextG networks, potentially transforming how they are designed, managed and utilized.

NSF VINES offers two tracks:

Track 1 (Use-inspired Fundamental Research) will invest in activities focused on use-inspired fundamental research to develop novel networking techniques and solutions; and

Track 2 (Verticals-Driven Technology Development, Demonstration and Translation) will invest in activities focused on technology development, maturation, demonstration, integration and translation of solutions with higher technology readiness levels, with the goal of producing adoption-ready technologies.

More information about VINES