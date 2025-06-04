Ultimate Fan Engagement Innovators FAIM.world Announces Strategic Partnership with the International Polo Tour (IPT)

FAIM.World and International Polo Tour Logos

FAIM.world and the International Polo Tour collaborating on digital collectibles for fans and players of Polo, the Sport of Kings.

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FAIM.WORLD , developers of one-of-a-kind web3 domains that connect fans with communities, digital collectibles, and celebrities, has announced their partnership with Florida-based the International Polo Tour (IPT) in order to market carefully-crafted online products such as signed celebrity images via Selfie.Live, digital collectibles, domain storage, tokens, and digital games on a worldwide basis.The collaboration will kickstart Saturday, September 6th during the 2025 Middleburg, Virginia Sunset Polo USA vs. South Africa Val De Vie match in support of We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC), a charity the IPT has partnered with and supported for more than 10 years.FAIM.WORLD CEO Dana Farbo stated, "This alliance represents a major step forward in our burgeoning vertical partnerships creating fans for life with groups of celebrities and influencers from a variety of exciting sectors such as Golfers, Movie Stars, Singers & Musicians, Artists, Equestrians, Sports Figures, and Speakers Bureaus. FAIM.WORLD offers its celebrities instant exposure and revenue streams with no risk or expense."Echoing Dana's observations, Tareq Salahi, Chairman, Founder, and Team Captain of IPT, added "We're thrilled to engage with FAIM.WORLD's vast reach and incredible stable of digital offerings. Our fans prize connections with players, and signed digital images and collectibles are the ultimate expression of a bonding experience with our supporters.”“We believe FAIM.WORLD presents a lucrative opportunity for us to expand our brand and capitalize on these untapped revenue streams to benefit our players as well as the charities we support."The International Polo Tour brings the love of Polo to a wider audience, uniting international cultures in a celebration of both their common bonds and their diversity. From Snow Polo to Beach Polo to Elephant Polo, IPT provides support worldwide, including Argentina, Australia, Asia, England, South America, Italy, and throughout the United States including the high-net-worth region of the Capitol Region area of Washington D.C and the Northeast & Florida markets.About FAIM INC.:Founded in 2024 by CEO Dana Farbo, CSO James Robb and CCO Ron Burkhardt, FAIM INC is an international digital platform that connects celebrities with their fans, producing revenue for celebrities and lifelong memories for fans, by helping them bond through digital media forms. Celebrities can earn up to 70% for each photo they sign, whether a selfie of the fan with the celebrity, existing celebrity photos or vintage photos owned by the fan.Notable Celebrities already using the platform include NASCAR Champions, A-list musicians, international beauty pageants, and a variety of major influencers.

