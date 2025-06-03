Westfield Washington Schools & Bosma Enterprises Partner to Advance Student Vision Screenings with Good-Lite Technology
Westfield Schools partner with Bosma to enhance student vision screenings using Good-Lite’s LED Insta-Line Cabinet for accurate, efficient testing.
Designed for accuracy, efficiency, and ease-of-use, the LED Insta-Line Quantum Cabinet offers school nurses and health professionals a modern, all-in-one solution for vision assessment. The cabinet includes standardized distance and near vision charts, color and depth perception tests, and accessories—ensuring compliance with national and state screening guidelines.
"We are proud to support Westfield Washington Schools as they elevate their school-based vision screening program,” said a spokesperson for Good-Lite.
“With Bosma’s coordination and our proven screening tools, students will benefit from faster, more reliable vision checks that support early detection and academic success.”
Bosma Enterprises, a mission-driven organization creating opportunities for individuals who are blind or visually impaired, is facilitating the procurement and distribution of the screening equipment. This collaboration ensures that Westfield schools receive high-quality tools along with mission-aligned service and support.
Highlights of the LED Insta-Line Quantum Complete Cabinet:
LED-illuminated, wall-mounted cabinet – ideal for distance and near screening
Includes Sloan Letters, LEA Symbols®, and HOTV charts to meet state requirements
Tools for color vision and stereopsis (depth perception) testing included
Standardized illumination ensures accurate testing in any environment
Built-in glare testing and multiple occlusion tools
This initiative underscores Westfield Washington Schools' commitment to removing barriers to learning by ensuring every student has access to clear vision—a foundational element of educational success. Follow the link for more information on the LED Insta-Line Quantum Complete Cabinet.
Read the original article on the Current website: Westfield Washington Schools, Bosma Enterprises partner for vision screenings.
(Photos courtesy of Rock House Media)
