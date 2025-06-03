Westfield Washington Schools & Bosma Enterprises Partner to Advance Student Vision Screenings with Good-Lite Technology

Westfield Schools Boost Vision Screening with Good-Lite 90 Years of Vision

Westfield Schools partner with Bosma to enhance student vision screenings using Good-Lite’s LED Insta-Line Cabinet for accurate, efficient testing.

We are proud to support Westfield Washington Schools as they elevate their school-based vision screening program” — Spokesperson for Good-Lite

WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westfield Washington Schools (WWS) have taken a significant step in enhancing student wellness by partnering with Bosma Enterprises to implement comprehensive vision screenings across the district. Through this partnership, WWS will begin using the LED Insta-Line Quantum Complete Cabinet from Good-Lite , the nation's trusted name in vision screening solutions for schools.Designed for accuracy, efficiency, and ease-of-use, the LED Insta-Line Quantum Cabinet offers school nurses and health professionals a modern, all-in-one solution for vision assessment. The cabinet includes standardized distance and near vision charts, color and depth perception tests, and accessories—ensuring compliance with national and state screening guidelines."We are proud to support Westfield Washington Schools as they elevate their school-based vision screening program,” said a spokesperson for Good-Lite.“With Bosma’s coordination and our proven screening tools, students will benefit from faster, more reliable vision checks that support early detection and academic success.”Bosma Enterprises, a mission-driven organization creating opportunities for individuals who are blind or visually impaired, is facilitating the procurement and distribution of the screening equipment. This collaboration ensures that Westfield schools receive high-quality tools along with mission-aligned service and support.Highlights of the LED Insta-Line Quantum Complete Cabinet:LED-illuminated, wall-mounted cabinet – ideal for distance and near screeningIncludes Sloan Letters, LEA Symbols, and HOTV charts to meet state requirementsTools for color vision and stereopsis (depth perception) testing includedStandardized illumination ensures accurate testing in any environmentBuilt-in glare testing and multiple occlusion toolsThis initiative underscores Westfield Washington Schools' commitment to removing barriers to learning by ensuring every student has access to clear vision—a foundational element of educational success. Follow the link for more information on the LED Insta-Line Quantum Complete Cabinet.Read the original article on the Current website : Westfield Washington Schools, Bosma Enterprises partner for vision screenings.(Photos courtesy of Rock House Media)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.