ADOT detectives assist in solving stolen identity case

PHOENIX – Arizona Department of Transportation detectives’ assistance resulted in several additional charges against a man accused of using the identity of a deceased child.

ADOT’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) was contacted by the Social Security Administration in June of last year for help on a case involving Enrique Diaz-Vazquez, who assumed the stolen identity in 1986 and used it to obtain a Social Security number and Arizona driver license.

OIG detectives located an Arizona driver license under the assumed name and went to the listed address on file. Detectives made contact with a subject at the residence and were able to identify him as Diaz-Vasquez using current Motor Vehicle Division and passport photos along with facial-recognition technology.

On March 7, OIG detectives, along with the Social Security Administration personnel, arrested Diaz-Vazquez in Tucson while he was picking up a newly requested passport.

Subsequent to his arrest, Diaz-Vasquez admitted to obtaining the identity after wandering through a cemetery and finding the grave of a baby that would have been his age. Diaz-Vasquez said he then used the identity to obtain a Social Security card and an Arizona driver license.

Diaz-Vasquez was transported to a federal holding facility in Florence and will be facing several charges including passport fraud, fraudulent statements on an application and misconduct involving weapons for being prohibited possessor. Additional state charges include identity theft and forgery.

“ADOT is very pleased to have assisted the SSA in successfully bringing this suspect to justice,” said Lt. Jason Henderson with ADOT’s Office of Inspector General. “We encourage anyone who suspects fraudulent activity against their driver license or ID card, vehicle registration or title to report it through the ADOT Fraud Hotline immediately.”

ADOT’s 24-hour Fraud Hotline is available to those who suspect fraud or criminal activity involving driver licenses, title and registration. Please call 877.712.2370, email [email protected] or file a report at azdot.gov/incident-report.

Detectives with ADOT’s Office of Inspector General, which is part of the Enforcement and Compliance Division, investigate fraud involving licensed and unlicensed vehicle dealerships, titles, odometers, driver licenses, VIN inspections, as well as VIN inspections. Additionally, they also support investigations by state, local and federal law enforcement agencies.