Blue Goat Cyber Sponsors LSI Asia 2025; CTO Trevor Slattery to Lead High-Impact MedTech Cybersecurity Panel

Invisible Risk: Cybersecurity Mistakes That Stall Market Momentum

Blue Goat Cyber sponsors LSI Asia 2025 and leads a MedTech cybersecurity panel on avoiding regulatory and market pitfalls in APAC.

MedTech companies that prioritize cybersecurity early gain faster approvals, investor confidence, and long-term trust.” — Christian Espinosa, Blue Goat Cyber Founder and CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Goat Cyber, a trusted authority in medical device cybersecurity and regulatory strategy, announces its sponsorship of LSI Asia 2025 , the region’s premier summit for MedTech innovation and investment, taking place June 10–13 at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.As part of the agenda, Trevor Slattery, Chief Technology Officer at Blue Goat Cyber, will moderate a featured panel discussion titled “Invisible Risk: Cybersecurity Mistakes That Stall Market Momentum.” The session will explore critical missteps MedTech companies make when approaching cybersecurity—missteps that often delay product approvals, erode investor confidence, and create postmarket vulnerabilities.“Cybersecurity can’t be an afterthought for MedTech. It's a foundational requirement for regulatory success and long-term market credibility,” said Trevor Slattery. “This panel will provide practical direction for device innovators who want to scale securely and compliantly.”Key takeaways from the panel:- Avoid the top cybersecurity errors that delay MedTech launches- Understand regional and FDA cybersecurity requirements- Learn how to embed security into product design from Day OneBlue Goat Cyber helps MedTech manufacturers protect their devices and accelerate compliance with services including cybersecurity risk assessments, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) creation, regulatory documentation, and medical device penetration testing—a critical tool in validating product security before launch.Backed by years of regulatory and technical experience, Blue Goat Cyber works with MedTech innovators globally to meet FDA expectations, navigate APAC regulations, and bring safer, more secure devices to market—faster.Meet Blue Goat Cyber at LSI Asia 2025 to explore how your organization can use cybersecurity to reduce risk, unlock funding, and gain regulatory advantage.About Blue Goat CyberBlue Goat Cyber is a medical device cybersecurity consultancy dedicated to helping MedTech companies embed secure development, meet regulatory demands, and build products that inspire trust. From premarket submissions to postmarket strategy, Blue Goat Cyber is your partner for secure, compliant growth.Discover services at www.BlueGoatCyber.com

