Blue Goat Cyber Sponsors DeviceTalks Minnesota; Jordan John to Share FDA Cybersecurity Strategies

Compliance Without Chaos: Mastering FDA Cybersecurity

Blue Goat Cyber joins DeviceTalks Minnesota to showcase expert strategies for FDA-ready medical device cybersecurity and regulatory compliance.

Cybersecurity must be built in, not bolted on. We help MedTech companies meet FDA demands without slowing innovation.” — Christian Espinosa, Blue Goat Cyber Founder and CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Goat Cyber, a leading authority in medical device cybersecurity and FDA compliance strategy, proudly announces its sponsorship of DeviceTalks Minnesota 2025 , the premier conference for medical technology innovators, taking place June 11 at the McNamara Alumni Center in Minneapolis.As part of the event’s main program, Jordan John, Regulatory & Compliance Lead at Blue Goat Cyber, will deliver a high-impact session titled “Compliance Without Chaos: Mastering FDA Cybersecurity.” Jordan will share actionable insights on embedding cybersecurity throughout the product development lifecycle—empowering device manufacturers to accelerate time to market while meeting evolving FDA expectations.“Cybersecurity is no longer optional—it’s a market differentiator and a regulatory requirement,” said Jordan John. “We’re excited to show medical device companies how to build compliance and resilience into their products without slowing innovation.”Blue Goat Cyber partners with medical device companies to streamline FDA submissions and mitigate cyber risk with services including threat modeling, SBOM development, medical device penetration testing, and technical documentation aligned to premarket and postmarket FDA cybersecurity guidance.By sponsoring DeviceTalks Minnesota, Blue Goat Cyber reinforces its commitment to supporting the medtech community with expert guidance and hands-on solutions to today's cybersecurity and compliance challenges.Why This Matters for Medical Device Companies- Accelerate FDA approval with bulletproof cybersecurity documentation- Reduce business risk by integrating secure design from day one- Partner with experts who understand both clinical innovation and regulatory detailVisit the Blue Goat Cyber booth at DeviceTalks Minnesota to meet the team and discover how your company can turn compliance into competitive advantage.About Blue Goat CyberBlue Goat Cyber is a medical device cybersecurity consultancy that helps manufacturers meet FDA cybersecurity requirements and bring secure, compliant products to market. Trusted by device innovators nationwide.Explore services at www.BlueGoatCyber.com

