Today’s Commons Debate Offers Little Progress on Leasehold Reform Says Industry Expert

Linz Darlington, MD and Founder of Homehold Homehold - Leasehold extension specialists

Leaseholders continue to suffer unnecessary costs and delays. Some have already been waiting nearly a decade for reform” — Linz Darlington of Homehold

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite receiving Royal Assent over a year ago, the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024 remains largely unenforced — a situation that continues to frustrate hundreds of thousands of leaseholders across England and Wales.Today’s House of Commons debate (3rd June) offered little comfort. Speaking in the chamber, Government Minister Alex Norris confirmed that the public consultation required to implement key parts of the Act, which includes reforms to lease extension and freehold purchase pricing, is still pending. He also suggested that further primary legislation is now needed to correct deficiencies in the existing Act.An industry expert is raising concerns that today’s statement marks another delay in a long series of setbacks. Linz Darlington, founder of leasehold extension specialists Homehold , said: “We’ve known since November 2024 that a consultation would be needed to move forward. Instead of launching it promptly, the Government deferred and seven months later, we’re still waiting.“Now, rather than focusing on implementing what’s already been passed, the Minister is talking about using this as an opportunity to transition to commonhold. While that’s a long-term goal many support, it’s years away from being viable. In the meantime, existing leaseholders continue to suffer unnecessary costs and delays. Some have already been waiting nearly a decade for reform.”Originally fast-tracked through Parliament in May 2024, the Act was hailed as a milestone in tackling outdated leasehold laws. However, with implementation stalled and key mechanisms inactive, the pace of progress has been branded by Linz Darlington as “excruciatingly slow” under the current Government.Today’s debate suggests that meaningful change may be further off than ever, a worrying signal for leaseholders hoping for clarity and cost savings.

