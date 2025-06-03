AgHires Hosts Free Webinar to Help Agriculture Employers Improve Their Interview Process

The July 30 Webinar Will Help Ag Employers Ask Better Questions and Hire Smarter.

LAMBERTVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgHires, a leading executive and professional recruitment firm serving the agriculture, food production, and horticulture industries, announces a free webinar to help employers strengthen their interview techniques. “Hiring isn’t Speed Dating: How to Go Beyond the Surface in Interviews” will be held on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 1 pm EST/10 am PST.

Targeted toward hiring managers and HR professionals in agriculture, food production, horticulture, and related industries, the 60-minute webinar will offer three practical strategies to conduct more effective interviews and make stronger long-term hiring decisions.

“Too often, interviews are rushed and too focused on surface-level details, which can lead to poor hires and high turnover,” said Lori Culler, Founder of AgHires. “Our goal is to help employers go deeper in their interview conversations and uncover whether a candidate is truly the right fit for your team and culture.”

Joining Lori is Haidee Larson, Senior Recruiter at AgHires, who will share practical insights drawn from her industry-specific hiring experience. Together, they’ll guide attendees through how to intentionally prepare for interviews, ask questions that reveal more than rehearsed answers, and evaluate responses to uncover key decision-making factors.

Webinar Details

Title: Hiring isn’t Speed Dating: How to Go Beyond the Surface in Interviews

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 1 pm EDT/10 am PDT

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5617472545394/WN_HRQH9m8fSDyZGpTB_GrNbg

This free session is part of AgHires’ ongoing commitment to empower employers across agriculture and food sectors with tools and insights to build stronger, more effective teams.

###

AgHires is the leading executive and professional recruitment firm in the agriculture industry, while also operating the world’s largest ag-focused job board. We serve a diverse range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 500 Companies, including agribusiness, food production, bioscience, ag technology, horticulture, and beyond. AgHires is committed to being the go-to resource for job seekers and employers for hiring top talent in the industry. For more information, visit AgHires.com.

